The Boy Who Bakes
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Blackberry and Corn Upside Down Ricotta Cakes
A simple cake to soothe the soul
Aug 7
•
Edd Kimber
34
2
July 2026
The Basics: Sour Cream Flaky Pastry
The Perfect Pie Dough
Jul 30
•
Edd Kimber
82
4
4
Beyond The Basics: Sour Cherry Pie
The king or queen of pies
Jul 30
•
Edd Kimber
35
3
5
The Basics: Milk Bread
A really good loaf of white bread
Jul 23
•
Edd Kimber
92
5
6
Beyond The Basics: Tomato and Cream Cheese Milk Bread Buns
A twist on milk bread
Jul 23
•
Edd Kimber
19
1
Second Helpings - Guinness Chocolate Cakes with Whipped Caramel and Espresso Glaze
A simpler take on the whipped caramel cake
Jul 10
•
Edd Kimber
22
6
1
Whipped Caramel Masterclass
How To Make The Best Cake Filling Of All Time
Jul 10
•
Edd Kimber
92
7
A Mini Postcard From Portugal
peri-peri and port
Jul 3
•
Edd Kimber
49
7
June 2026
Baking On The Hottest Day Of The Year
aka why?
Jun 26
•
Edd Kimber
19
2
2
An Almost Classic Peach Melba
And a seriously good vanilla ice cream
Jun 19
•
Edd Kimber
32
2
2
Coupe Cakes
Yes I came up with the pun before the recipe!
Jun 19
•
Edd Kimber
18
2
A Bagel Deep Dive
How to make incredible NY style bagels
Jun 12
•
Edd Kimber
31
2
© 2026 Edd Kimber
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