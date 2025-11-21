🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts, filled with exclusive recipes just like this one, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, it also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

Whilst I am not American and Thanksgiving is not on my list of yearly celebrations, it is undeniably the peak of pie season. So, to celebrate the joys of butter and flour, let me present to you a new and wonderfully indulgent pie, which includes chocolate, of course!

But first, pastry.

The pastry I use most often for this sort of pie is an incredibly flaky one, where a not insignificant amount of butter is compressed into layers that, when baked, puff up to create an incredibly flaky affair. Now, you might be asking, ‘Isn’t that the description of puff pastry?’ and to be honest, you’re not wrong. The line between a flaky pie dough and a rough pastry is a hazy one, blurred by butter. Whilst there is no strict definition, for me it comes down to the ratio of fat to flour. When I make a rough puff pastry, I tend to use equal parts flour and butter (or pretty close). With a flaky pastry, I reduce the butter a little, resulting in a pastry that puffs up but not so dramatically as to be classed as puff pastry. Puff pastry also tends to be rolled out more times, resulting in more layers, which are also more delicate.

How To Make Flaky Pastry

300g plain flour

2 tbsp caster sugar

1 tsp fine sea salt

220g unsalted butter, chilled and diced

8 tbsp ice-cold water

To make the pastry, add the flour, sugar and salt to a large bowl and mix to combine. If you happen to be working in a hot kitchen or you have particularly ‘hot hands’, you can also pop this into the fridge for a bit, should you need a little extra chill to help you keep things cold. And keeping things cold is key! Add the butter to your bowl and toss through the flour so that all the butter is coated in flour. Press all of the butter into big flat flakes and then very briefly rub the butter into the flour, breaking it up slightly so that you end up with some butter incorporated and some still in big flakes.

Tip: The bigger the chunks of butter, the flakier the pastry will be; the more rubbed in the butter is, the more biscuity the pastry will become.

As we have worked with the butter for a while, it will have warmed up, so pop the bowl back into the fridge for 30 minutes until everything is cool.

Drizzle in the water, a couple of tablespoons at a time. Using either your hands or a knife, combine everything, slowly adding more water until the dough starts to form a shaggy mass. If squeezed together, the dough should hold together. It will still look a little shaggy but shouldn’t appear ‘dusty’ or ‘floury’. A good sign the dough is properly hydrated is that when you squeeze it, it should hold together, and there shouldn’t be any pockets of flour.

Tip: the liquid in pastry recipes is ALWAYS a guide. The flour you use will be different from the flour I use, and a whole host of factors affect how much water a particular flour can absorb. Because of this, I always like to add water slowly so I can judge the hydration by feel and look rather than by recipe.

Tip the dough out onto the work surface and bring it together to form a uniform mass. Place atop a large sheet of clingfilm and shape into a rough rectangular shape. Wrap up and roll out slightly to compress the dough a little. Refrigerate the dough for 30 minutes before the next stage.

To achieve a particularly flaky pastry, we will borrow a technique from puff pastry: lamination. Don’t worry, this is a low-effort and non-precise form of lamination, so if the idea of making traditional puff pastry or a batch of croissant dough fills you with nightmares, don’t stress. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough into a rectangle that is roughly 15x45. The exact size is not at all important; you just want to roll out the dough until it is about 1cm thick. At this point, you want to cut the dough into three equally sized pieces, stack them on top of each other and repeat this process a second time. Once you have stacked up the dough a second time, wrap it in the clingfilm and refrigerate for another 30 minutes before repeating this whole process a second time, meaning the dough will have been rolled out a total of 4 times. After the final rolling out, cut the dough into two pieces and refrigerate for at least an hour before using. If I have time, I prefer to make my pastry the day before using, to give it a long rest in the fridge. This extended rest allows the flour to hydrate, making the pastry easier to roll out.

Each piece of dough is enough for one single-crust pie; together, you can use the pastry to make one double-crust pie.

Pie Questions

Doesn’t the rolling out make the pastry tough?

By rolling out the pastry yes, you will develop some gluten, but this is a high-fat, low-hydration dough, and the fat helps inhibit gluten development. We also rest the dough, to relax the gluten. Gluten is also important for structure, so don’t worry; when made properly, this is not a tough pastry.

Why Ice-Cold Water?

Firstly, cold water keeps your butter nice and cold; secondly, it helps to slow gluten development.

How Do I Change The Pastry For a Savoury Recipe

You don’t have to change it if you don’t want to. The pastry only has 2 tbsp of flour and is not what I would consider sweet. The sugar does, however, help with browning. If you would like to reduce the sugar, you can happily halve the amount should you wish.

Why Don’t You Refrigerate After Each Rolling?

Generally, after one roll-out, my butter is still cold enough to handle a second rolling out before it warms up and is too soft. If you find the pastry has warmed up, you can happily refrigerate it after each rolling out. If in doubt, pop the pastry back into the fridge.

Why Not Simply Fold The Dough?

When I make this pastry, I like to cut the rolled-out pastry into pieces and stack them together. You can, however, should you wish, simply fold the pastry in thirds like a business letter. The reason I prefer stacking the pastry is that I simply find it rolls out a little easier when cut and stacked.

Once baked, this pie is filled with three elements. Firstly, a peppermint no-bake cheesecake, made with a mix of cream cheese and mascarpone. This is topped with a glorious chocolate cremeux (a custard-based ganache), and finally, it is topped with a mound of whipped cream and grated chocolate. It is capital R rich, but it is exactly what I want to eat, and it would make for the perfect dessert if you’ve got friends or family over in the coming weeks and months.

The pie is inspired by one of my favourite old-school treats, the peppermint cream (a peppermint pattie on the other side of the Atlantic). With a disc of peppermint enrobed in dark chocolate, these were a favourite, and who doesn’t love the combination of mint and chocolate?

If you’ve never come across a cremeux before, it is a step up from a classic ganache. We switch out the cream and instead use a creme anglaise to make the ganache. As you might expect, the resulting mixture is incredibly creamy and makes for one hell of a filling in this tart.