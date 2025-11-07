🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts, filled with exclusive recipes just like this one, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, it also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

I like to think of this newsletter as a fun place for experimentation. Sometimes the experiments appear here as fully formed, fleshed out ideas, and sometimes it is a first step in the process. Today is a bit of both.

One of the reasons we bought our dilapidated renovation project was because we really liked our neighbourhood and wanted to stay put. We had come to know more neighbours here than at any of the other places either of us had lived in and it felt like we were becoming part of a community and we wanted to extend those roots further. As part of that, I like to share the baking that comes out of my kitchen with our neighbours (to be honest, it’s a big help for us too), and I have on occasion, also made them birthday cakes. This week’s recipe was the latest birthday cakes, a Guinness layer cake with a milk chocolate ganache filling and a cream cheese frosting.

I sometimes think that most Guinness cakes taste much more of chocolate than the stout and I think the balance is wrong. In this cake, that balance is redressed and the Guinness flavour is rich and present. The combo of milk chocolate and cream cheese also makes this an incredibly delicious cake. The buttercream is, however, the more experimental part of this recipe.

If you’re American, you may not understand my frustration, but cream cheese frosting is a bit of a pain here in the UK. We cannot buy the bricks of cream cheese that is available in the US and what we can get is softer and doesn’t hold up to whipping in the same way. Too much mixing and the cream cheese starts to break down into a liquid and it makes for an incredibly soupy frosting. This means that making a cream cheese frosting that is thick, stable and good for layer cakes can be rather tricky. Whilst I have my favourite alternative, my neighbour specifically requested buttercream. So I went back to the drawing board.

You could go down the American buttercream style but to make one with the right texture it often requires an amount of sugar that makes a very sweet frosting, and I prefer to keep things more balanced if possible. I have made a successful cream cheese ermine frosting in the past but it has a risk of curdling. This time I was convinced I could make a successful Swiss meringue version and I think I am close to a version I am happy with. The version below works well but the texture ends up a little mousse-like. It firms up well in the fridge and can be used to decorate the outside of the cake like any other buttercream but it doesn’t quite have the smooth texture I like with my normal Swiss meringue buttercreams. I have an idea how to fix that next time so lets call this version 1.0.