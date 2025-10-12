🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts, filled with exclusive recipes just like this one, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, it also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

Maybe it’s because there are so many wonderful autumnal pies, but as we start a colder spell, I’m excitedly entering a new era of pastry. I have all manner of pies, galettes and pastries on my mind, ready to be baked. With apples and pears in season, with quinces and their perfumed aroma appearing at the greengrocer, I’m totally here for these chilly autumnal and wintery months and all the comforting baking that comes with them. Or, as my fiancee more succinctly calls it, the start of crumble season.

This week, I’ve been on a bit of an apple kick. I am lucky that I have an incredible greengrocer close to my house, and they have an incredible array of different apple varieties, with most of them also being grown in the UK. I had always been intrigued by the American recipe for apple butter. It’s not exactly common on this side of the Atlantic, and to be honest, I just wanted to experiment. I had a bottle of maple syrup in the cupboard and thought this would be the perfect way to use it. The basic idea is that you cook a bunch of apples slowly with a little sweetener and a little spice, cooking it to remove as much moisture as possible to make a thick, spread-like consistency. Turns out it’s incredibly easy to make and, unless you use a slow cooker, is one of those recipes that cooks slowly while you hang out at home stirring the pot occasionally. A perfect recipe for when it’s cold and rainy and you want to hibernate at home. I will say, using maple syrup to make this may not be worth the money. To be honest, the version I made with brown sugar tasted the same, if not better, and the price difference is significant. If you fancy making these galette recipes below but don’t want to go to the effort of making the apple butter, if you’re in the UK, Bonne Maman has started selling something called ‘Caramelised Apple Spread’, which I’d imagine is a very similar product, although they do combine the apples with actual butter, so I can’t guarantee it will work out exactly the same.

To use that butter I decided to make, what else, apple pie. I thought using some of that butter inside the pie would be a great way to intensify the flavour of the apple. I also love individual galettes, so instead of a big classic apple pie, I’ve made individual apple galettes. For the pastry I’m using a wholewheat dough, with lots of buttery layers smeared throughout the dough, giving a deliciously flaky pastry.

Apple Butter

Makes x1 350ml jar

As I mentioned above, this is something I have seen time and time again in the US, and it appears to be widely available in supermarkets too. The closest thing we have here in the UK is basic applesauce, but this has much more of a fresh apple flavour, whereas the butter has a caramelised richness not present in regular applesauce. This would be great on your morning granola and delicious as a cake filling, but using it alongside other apple elements feels, to me, like a great way to make really intensely apple-flavoured baked goods. Used in these galettes, the finished flavour is like the best French apple turnover.

8 large apples (I used a mix of Cox and Braeburn) - roughy 1kg of diced apple

75g light brown sugar

Juice of 1/2 lemon

120ml water (or apple juice if you have some on hand)

Peel, core and dice the apples and add them, along with all of the other ingredients, to a large heavy-bottomed pan. An enamelled Dutch oven is perfect for this. Stir everything together and place over high heat and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat a little and cover the pan and cook for 15 minutes. By this point the apples should be starting to soften and break down and be slightly mushy. Use an immersion blender to purée into a smooth applesauce. Turn the heat to low and cook for roughly two more hours, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is thick. The heat should be about as low as possible, and the resulting apple butter will be a rich brown colour with a thick, spreadable texture. Transfer to a clean jar and seal, refrigerating for up to a few weeks. If you go through a full canning/preserving technique, you can store these, unopened, for about a year.

Flavouring Options

I made a LOT of apple butter this week and tried out a few different flavours. You can keep things simple and add some vanilla as the apples cook, or a cinnamon stick should you like that classic flavour. I also made a version where I grated in a tablespoon of fresh ginger, and this gave the butter a nice gentle kick.