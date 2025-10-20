This issue of the newsletter is sponsored by AEG

As we are starting off the week, here in london at least, with a lot of rain, I thought I share a recipe for my favourite rainy day activity; making bread. Why leave the comfort of your home when the oven is on and the smell of freshly baked bread is filling the air?

One of the main things I missed when we were renovating the kitchen was baking homemade bread. This has always been something I make regularly, something that is just part of my regular kitchen routine. It is a process I thoroughly enjoy, something I find oddly meditative. During the renovation almost any baking, or cooking for that matter, came to feel like a chore, and I ended up spending as little time in our temporary kitchen as possible (obviously a tricky thing, considering my line of work). Now that I am home in our shiny new kitchen, I can’t tell you how much I am enjoying slipping back into those comfortable routines, pulling loaves of sourdough from of the oven and then mustering any self-restraint not to simply eat the whole loaf in one sitting, slathered in salted butter!

I have also taken the oppoortunity of a new kitchen to play around with other breads, a diversion from my regular sourdough loaves. As a HUGE fan of sandwiches, I have been making everything from baguettes to focaccia and have been reminded how much ciabatta is the perfect vessel for a delicious sandwich. To make the best ciabatta, I like to utilise a couple different techniques. Firstly, I like to use a preferment, specifically a ‘biga’. Preferments are a mixture of flour, water and a very small amount of yeast mixed together and left to ferment before being used to make a bread dough. A sourdough starter is an example of a preferment, but there are also versions made with commercial yeast, such as the French poolish (a batter-like mixture) or, as in today’s recipe, the Italian biga. A biga is made by mixing together a relatively low hydration dough, resulting in a relatively stiff mixture. This dough is left for 16-24 hours to ferment and then added to the remaining dough ingredients and kneaded to form the ciabatta dough. The benefits of a preferment are a dough which has improved strength, better flavour and improved shelf life.

The second technique I like to utilise, in much of my bread making, is the use of steam. When you start the bread-baking process by adding steam to the oven, you end up with bread that expands more, has a better texture and which has a thinner, crisper crust. You can add the steam a few different ways: you can pour boiling water into a tray sat on the floor of the oven, you can use a spray bottle to spray the bread once loaded into the oven, or you can even use a steam injection oven. Now, this style of oven is common in commercial bakeries but less so in home kitchens. When we chose to renovate our kitchen, I partnered with AEG and chose to install one of their steam ovens (specifically the AEG 7000 Mealassist with SteamCrisp Pyroletic Oven). The oven has all the standard functions of a regular oven but with the added ability to use the oven with its inbuilt steam function. You simply fill a chamber, which pops out from the front of the oven, with water and select the steam function. As the oven preheats, it heats the water, and steam is injected into the oven cavity. When you load in the bread, it is met with a steamy environment that allows the bread to fully expand. About halfway through baking, I then switch to ‘hot air’ (the fan setting) and open the door briefly to allow any remaining steam to escape. With the steam gone, the crust can now form, resulting in bread that is wonderfully light with a thin, crackly crust, exactly as a ciabatta should be.

To use this delicious bread, I made a favourite sandwich, an Italian-American-style subway or ‘grinder’. Normally made on a subway roll, this is an Italian-American-style sandwich made with a variety of different cheeses and charcuterie which is then topped with sliced tomato and plenty of the ‘grinder’ salad. This is a salad made from shredded lettuce, mayo, ‘Italian herbs’, chopped peperoncini peppers, vinegar and red onion. In my version, I like to use pickled jalapeños instead of peperoncini, and I also use some of the pickle brine in place of the vinegar.

Ciabatta

Makes 6

Pre-Ferment

150g 00 pizza flour

75ml cool water (I use cold tap water)

1g fast-action dried yeast

Main Dough

325ml lukewarm water (around 21-22ºC)

2g fast-action dried yeast

350g 00 pizza flour

10g fine sea salt

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Pre-Ferment

To make the pre-ferment, known as a biga, add the flour, water and yeast to a bowl and mix to form a dough. Don’t worry about this being perfectly combined; you just want to form it into a rough dough, with no pockets of dry flour remaining. Cover and leave at room temperature for 16-24 hours until the dough is slightly domed and full of bubbles.

Main Dough

To make the main dough, break up the biga into small pieces and add to the bowl of your stand mixer. Pour in the water, yeast and remaining flour. With the dough hook attached, mix on medium speed for 5 minutes. Add the salt and oil and mix again until combined. Continue kneading for a further 10-15 minutes or until the dough is smooth and elastic and no longer sticking to the sides of the bowl.

Tip the dough out onto the work surface and shape it into a ball. Try to avoid adding excess flour. Place the ball of dough, seam side down, into a greased rectangular container (I used one that measures 15x20cm). Leave for 30 minutes before performing a set of coil folds. To do this, use both hands to go under the dough and lift it from the middle, lifting slightly towards yourself, until one end releases from the container. Lower the dough to allow this loosened end to tuck itself under the middle of the dough. Repeat this process, but lift slightly away from yourself so the other end releases from the container this time. Lower as before, so this second end also tucks itself under the middle of the dough. Turn the container 90º and repeat this process a second time. Cover the dough and leave for another 30 minutes before repeating this process a second time.

Once both sets of coil folds have been performed, cover the dough and leave until it has doubled in size. At room temperature this can take up to 2 hours.

Liberally dust the work surface with flour (don’t worry, you can’t really add too much at this stage) and carefully turn out the dough. Very gently shape the dough into a neat rectangle, using light hands to avoid knocking out too much air. Use a bench scraper to cut the dough into 2 long rectangles and then each rectangle into 3 finished pieces of dough. Using very gentle hands, stretch each piece of dough to elongate slightly. Use the bench scraper to flip each ciabatta over, placing them onto parchment-lined baking trays, 3 per tray. Cover lightly and set aside for an hour until risen and puffy.

To bake the ciabatta, you want to add steam to the oven. To do this you can add a roasting tin filled with water, but since I have a new oven, I was able to use the steam bake setting. Preheat the oven to 220ºC or 200ºC using a fan-assisted oven, preferably using a baking stone or steel. I am using my AEG 7000 Mealassist with SteamCrisp Oven set to the steam setting (technically called the ‘hot air, bottom steam’ setting. If using another oven, place a roasting dish in the bottom of the oven and fill with hot water. Using the AEG oven, simply open the water reservoir on the front of the oven and fill with water. Once preheated, load the ciabatta into the oven and bake for 15 minutes. After that time is up, open the oven to allow any steam to escape, and then, if using the AEG oven, simply turn the oven to the ‘hot air’ Setting. If using another oven, remove the roasting tin from the oven. Bake for another 10-15 minutes or until the bread is golden brown. This second stage of baking ensures the crust bakes up nice and crisp.

Remove the bread from the oven and tip the ciabatta onto a wire rack to cool.

Kept in a sealed container, this bread will keep for up to 3 days but can also be frozen for at least a month.