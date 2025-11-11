This issue of the newsletter is sponsored by AEG

Sometimes, there is no point in trying to mess around with perfection. Sure, you could add a twist to this French classic, but really, at the end of the day, is there anything better than a well-made classic tarte tatin? I don’t think so. Let’s be honest, it’s a dessert that celebrates not just apple but also butter. Is there any country that knows its butter any better than the French? I doubt it.

You may well think this dessert is finicky or challenging, but if you break it down to its constituent parts, it’s relatively straightforward, and to make it even easier, I make it a particular way that takes away a little of the stress. There are actually a few different methods for making this classic. Some recipes (especially older ones) call for spreading a layer of softened butter in the bottom of a frying pan or a special copper tarte tatin pan, then layering sugar on top, followed by the apples. The pan is then placed on the heat and cooked until the butter and sugar have merged together to form a caramel, and the apples are starting to soften. At this point, pastry is added whilst everything is extremely hot before being transferred to the oven. Other recipes repeat this process, but they make a caramel separately before the apples are added, and once again done whilst the caramel is hot. To make things a little easier, I like to make the caramel separately, in the pan that the tatin will be baked in, before letting it cool. I also like to precook the apples, just for a few minutes, to allow them to begin softening; this process also removes some moisture from the apples, resulting in a caramel mixture that isn’t watery and a pastry that bakes up beautifully crisp. Because everything is also prepared separately, the assembly is done whilst everything is cool, making this tricky element significantly easier.

What Apple To Use?

When it comes to choosing the right apple for the job, it is important to choose an apple that will hold its shape during baking and one that isn’t too sweet so that the whole dessert doesn’t end up overly saccharine. When I judged the annual Galvin Brothers Tarte Tatin competition, the head pastry chef at the restaurant told me that they always use Pink Lady apples, as they are available year-round, hold their shape during baking, and have the right level of acidity. Personally, I prefer Cox or Braeburn apples, which have a touch more acidity and which work wonderfully.

Share

My New Hob!

I made this dessert for a dinner party I had last week, and it went down a storm. As we spent most of this year living on a building site, I can’t tell how much I have been enjoying cooking and, of course, baking for friends and family, inviting them into our new space to spend time together over a delicious meal. Because we decided to go for a particularly social space, we wanted our hob on the island looking into the room rather than facing a wall. Nothing is worse than cooking for friends but not being able to chat with them because I’m cooking, staring at a wall. This meant we needed a solution for the extractor because a traditional model, hung above the hob, wasn’t going to work. Thankfully, I partnered with AEG, and they suggested one of their induction hobs with inbuilt extraction (specifically the AEG 6000 Induction Extractor Hob). The hob is generous in size, meaning it can handle all of the cooking jobs we throw at it, but, as a bonus, there is also an incredibly powerful extractor in the centre of the hob which sucks away all of the steam and smells. Considering we have a very open living space and kitchen, this has been invaluable. The hob can either be connected to ducting, which deposits the steam outside of the house, or it can be connected so that it filters the steam to remove any odours and then recirculates the warm air back into the kitchen. As we were renovating the whole space, we designed the kitchen so we could utilise the option to have the extractor ‘evacuated’ outside.

Share

Tarte Tatin

Serves 8

Apples

8 apples (Braeburn, Cox or Pink Lady)

Juice of 1/2 lemon

15g unsalted butter, diced

Caramel

225g caster sugar

70g unsalted butter

Large pinch of flaked sea salt

Pastry

300g puff pastry (homemade or shop-bought)

To prepare the apples, use a knife to top and tail the apples, and then use a peeler to remove the rest of the peel. Cut the apples into quarters and cut out the core. Place the apples into a large bowl and toss them together with the lemon juice.

In a large saucepan or, preferably, a large high-sided frying pan, add the butter and cook over medium heat until melted and foaming. Add the apples and cook, stirring occasionally, until the apples have started to soften. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside until needed.

To make the caramel, place an 8-9 inch Non-stick frying pan over medium heat and sprinkle in a third of the sugar. Cook until the sugar has fully melted and has turned golden. Add another third of the sugar and repeat the process. Do this a final time and cook the sugar until it has caramelised to a rich coppery brown. Add the butter and the salt and stir to combine. Turn the heat to low and cook, stirring until the butter has fully melted and you have a smooth caramel sauce. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside to cool.

Preheat the oven to 200ºC (180ºC Fan).

Working from the outside of the pan, layer up the apples in concentric circles, layering them in the pan so that they slightly overlap. As the apples will shrink slightly as they bake, you want to pack them in as tightly as you can.

Roll out the pastry so that it is in a circle slightly larger than your frying pan. If using shop-bought pastry, you can simply unroll it and cut it into a circle that is roughly 10 inches in diameter. Drape the pastry atop the apples and tuck the pastry down the sides of the apples around the edge of the pan, using the end of a spoon to help. Pierce the pastry a few times with a sharp knife before transferring to the oven and baking for about 45 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown and the caramel is bubbling around the edge of the pastry.

Remove the tatin from the oven and set aside for 10-15 minutes before carefully inverting onto a large plate to serve. If you turn the tatin out too quickly, the caramel won’t have had a chance to thicken up, and the tarte can lose definition when turned out.

Serve whilst still hot, topped with vanilla ice cream.

Tip: if you want to prep this dessert in advance, you can make the tart in advance all the way up to the baking stage, simply refrigerating the assembled dish in the fridge and then baking just before serving.