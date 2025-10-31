🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts, filled with exclusive recipes just like this one, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, it also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

We are in peak ‘project bake’ season; that time of the year when I have everything crossed that plans will be cancelled so I don’t have to leave the comfort of my house and enter a wet and windy London. A time of the year when spending my weekend baking and staying cosy seems like the only logical choice. And what better project than making a batch of croissants? They take a couple of days to make, and the end result is incredibly satisfying. And whilst I love a croissant as much as the next butter-loving baker, sometimes it’s more enjoyable to play around and make something a little more adventurous.

This week has been rather busy and just a tad chaotic; my new kitchen was being photographed, I had a very exciting meeting (which I can tell you about VERY soon), and the builders came back to finish their last job of the renovation. I am going to let you guess which of those was a colossal letdown…yes, you guessed correctly; of course it was the builders. I guess they must just really like us because we just can’t get rid of them! I reminded the builder that this was meant to be a four-month project, and here we are now, in month ten! I also joked, in that British sarcastic way that indicates it’s not actually a joke, that we are hosting Christmas this year and that they better be gone by then!

Anyway, croissants! Considering my clear frustration this week, you might be wondering why I then decided to make something that took a significant amount of time. Firstly, I was rewarding myself (read as comfort eating) with something delicious, but secondly, I also find the process of making croissant dough rather relaxing. There is a meditative sense about the process; you can get lost in the process, and instead of stressing about your week, you are fixated on butter, on layers, on flakes!

For this batch of dough, I decided against a classic croissant and used it instead to make bearclaws, savoury cheesy bearclaws to be exact. For my fellow Brits, it’s very possible you’ve never heard of this concoction, so let me explain. A bear claw is a Danish or a doughnut shaped to look (very roughly) like a bear’s claw. I first came across them in Minneapolis, but the name originated in California. In this version, the bearclaw is made with croissant dough and then filled with a jalapeno and mustard béchamel, cheddar and sausage. If you’ve got family or friends coming over this weekend and you want to do something incredibly nice for them, these would be the perfect thing!