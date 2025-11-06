This issue of the newsletter is sponsored by Caesarstone

Are you someone who describes things as ‘vanilla’? If so, I am here to change your way of thinking and to remind you about the wonder that is vanilla. Far from boring, vanilla is one of the world’s most beautiful spices, absolutely packed with fragrant flavour that deserves to be savoured. How this product became synonymous with ‘boring’ or ‘bland’ is completely beyond me. Trying to find an answer to that question doesn’t really reveal anything satisfying. One theory is that it’s all down to the popularity of vanilla ice cream. According to a 2023 New York Times article, it was vanilla ice cream’s place as the long-time ‘baseline ’flavour that made it go from everyone’s favourite to dull and ordinary. Too much of a good thing, I guess. Whatever the reason, I think we need a serious rethink and re-evaluation; vanilla is incredible. Like cocoa and grapes, the variety and the region the vanilla is grown in can affect the flavour massively. Vanilla can taste spicy or floral, boozy or fruity, or just beautifully creamy. The most popular form of vanilla comes from Madagascar, and it is this creamy variety that we most commonly associate with the flavour. If you want to see what the world of vanilla can offer, I would wholeheartedly recommend ordering a couple pods of different varieties and seeing just how different they can taste. You’ll never describe something as vanilla again.

Vanilla Facts

You may have heard the ‘fact ’that all vanilla has to be hand-pollinated, but that leads me to two rather interesting facts.

- We owe the availability of vanilla to one man, a slave called Edmond Albius. This was the man who figured out how to hand-pollinate vanilla when he was just 12 years old! Sadly, he didn’t benefit from this discovery and died in poverty without ever having this important development widely acknowledged.

- Whilst almost all vanilla is now hand-pollinated, it wasn’t always that way, and it is still actually possible to find vanilla that is pollinated by bees, although it’s not exactly sold in Waitrose. The original vanilla, from Mexico, was pollinated by the Melipona bee, which is native to and only found in Mexico. When orchids were shipped around the world, botanists realised the vanilla couldn’t be pollinated by local bees, and therefore hand pollination was required. Most sources now claim that ‘all ’vanilla is hand-pollinated, but you can actually still buy ‘pompona ’vanilla, which is the only remaining variety pollinated by bees. These specific pods are unusually short but incredibly fat and almost juicy with a wonderfully complex flavour.

To celebrate vanilla, I wanted to make something where vanilla appeared in each and every element. To do this, I settled on a ‘very vanilla ’tart, inspired by a classic tart made by Pierre Hermé. His ‘infiniment vanille ’tart is one of my favourite Parisian treats, and whilst his recipe is much more complicated than mine, it definitely inspired this recipe.

The Tart

To make the tart, I started out with a classic sweet pastry, spiked with a little vanilla (of course). The first filling is a frangipane made with vanilla and toasted almonds for a creamy and warm nuttiness. Second was a salted vanilla caramel, and third I made a whipped vanilla white chocolate ganache. I also had some vanilla powder on hand, so to decorate the tart, I finished it with a light dusting for a beautiful look and some additional flavour.

A Very Vanilla Tart

Serves 10

Sweet Pastry

200g plain flour

25g icing sugar

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

115g unsalted butter, diced and chilled

1 large egg yolk

1/4 tsp vanilla bean paste

1/2 tbsp ice-cold water

Toasted Almond and Vanilla Frangipane

75g unsalted butter, room temperature

75g caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

1 large egg

80g ground almonds, toasted*

1/2 tbsp plain flour

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

Salted Vanilla Caramel

220g caster sugar

180ml whipping cream

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

20g unsalted butter, diced

1/2 tsp salt

Vanilla White Chocolate Whipped Ganache

400ml whipping cream

2 tsp vanilla bean paste (or seeds from 1/2 vanilla pod)

1 sheet of gelatine, optional

165g white chocolate, finely chopped

*To make the toasted ground almonds, tip the ground almonds onto a rimmed baking tray and bake at 180ºC (160ºC Fan) for about 10-15 minutes, stirring every couple of minutes until the nuts are a rich golden brown. Set aside to cool before using. I tend to make a big batch of this and store it to use in multiple recipes.

To make the tart, we will work slightly in reverse, starting with the ganache. The gelatine in the recipe helps prevent the ganache weeping once it is whipped and helps it stay stable for longer. If you don’t intend on assembling the tart particularly far in advance, you can always omit it from the recipe.

Add the cream and vanilla to a small saucepan and place over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat and cover, setting aside for 30-60 minutes to infuse.

Add the gelatine to a bowl of ice-cold water and leave for 5 minutes until soft. Place the pan back on the heat and bring to a simmer. Meanwhile, add the white chocolate to a large bowl. Add the softened gelatine to the cream and stir until melted. Pour half of the cream over the chocolate and leave for a couple of minutes before stirring to combine. Finish by pouring in the remaining cream and stirring to combine. Remove the vanilla pod and then cover the cream with clingfilm and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, but preferably overnight.

For the pastry, add the flour, icing sugar, and salt to a large bowl and stir to combine. Add the butter and rub it into the flour mixture until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg yolk, vanilla and water. Pour into the flour mixture and use a knife to stir together to form a crumbly dough. Switch to your hands and bring the dough together as a uniform mass. Press into a flat disc and wrap in clingfilm and refrigerate for at least an hour before using.

Preheat the oven to 190ºC (170ºC Fan).

On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the pastry until it is about 2-3mm thin. Use to line a deep 9inch wide loose-bottom tart tin (mine measures about 3.5cm deep). Trim off the excess and refrigerate until the pastry is firm. Dock the base with a fork and line with a sheet of crumpled parchment paper, filling the tart with baking beans or rice.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 25 minutes. Remove the parchment and baking beans and return the pastry case to the oven to bake for up to 5 minutes more until the base is golden. Remove and set aside whilst you make the frangipane. Reduce the oven to 180ºC (160C Fan).

Add the butter and sugar to a large bowl and beat together for about 5 minutes or until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla and beat until fully combined. Finish by adding the remaining ingredients, beating until evenly mixed. Spoon the mixture into the tart case and spread into an even layer. Bake for about 20-25 minutes or until the frangipane is evenly browned across the surface. Remove and set aside to cool.

For the caramel, add the cream and vanilla to a small saucepan and place over medium heat and bring to a simmer, then remove from the heat. Meanwhile, add the sugar to a large saucepan and place over medium heat. Cook until the sugar is fully melted and caramelised to a deep coppery brown. Add the salt and butter, and once the butter is fully melted, pour in the hot cream mixture, doing so in two additions, as the caramel will bubble up significantly and create a huge amount of steam. Once all of the cream has been added, remove the pan from the heat. Once the bubbling has stopped, carefully pour the caramel atop the frangipane layer. Set aside until fully cooled. Ideally, you would leave the tart for a few hours before adding the whipped ganache.

To finish the ganache, scrape it into a large bowl and use an electric mixer to whisk to soft peaks. You can add the ganache to the tart in any way you prefer, but to match the decoration on my tart, scrape the ganache into a piping bag fitted with a St Honore piping tip (one of these). With the

piping tip pointing straight down and just above the caramel pipe stripes of the ganache atop the tart. Finish with a dusting of vanilla powder.