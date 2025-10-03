🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts, filled with exclusive recipes just like this one, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, it also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

Answer me honestly. Do I use too much cardamom and coconut? You can be honest; I won’t be offended. Certain people, ahem *my fiancé*, have made it known they’d like to see some recipes without these two ingredients, both of which he is actively campaigning for their exclusion from our kitchen, well, my baking stash at least. Annoyingly, he likes both of these in savoury applications, but when it comes to baking, not so much. But my problem is that they’re two of my favourite flavours, and, when it comes to cardamom, so much is it tied up with what I think is delicious that I have joked on multiple occasions I would happily write a book that consists of nothing but cardamom-based recipes. Sadly, I know that many other people share his distaste for coconut, especially the much-maligned desiccated coconut: chewy little strands of coconut that I find delicious but others detestable. Hopefully most of you are on my side of the debate and will enjoy this recipe, and for the others – I promise a few coconut-free weeks (I can’t make that promise for cardamom, sorry).

This idea for this recipe came about as I was researching a style of bun. Months back I spotted a bun on the counter at Forno, an Italian bakery near Broadway Market here in East London, which they called a Veneziana: a brioche-style bun topped with a swirl of custard baked onto the bun. It was a beautiful design, and I wanted to learn more. Turns out these buns are not, in fact, from Venice, as I assumed the name was leading me to think. They hail from the Lombardy region of Italy and are closely related to panettone. Traditionally, they were consumed around celebrations and holidays. The smaller versions are now commonly consumed at breakfast, served alongside a coffee. Whilst the original versions were simply sugar-encrusted buns, it seems like the custard version, veneziana alla creme, is now the most commonly found version, and it is what I was inspired by for today’s recipe.

Whilst the Italian version is how I first came across this style of bread, I also discovered that an extremely similar bread appears to be popular in Taiwan, as well as other places in Asia. Now, the language barrier gets in the way quite a bit, and I can’t find much information in English, but I have found versions topped with custard, but I have also found versions where the swirl is made much like a hot cross bun with a paste made from flour and milk. The filling on these Asian buns appears more paste-like and is baked inside the bun rather than piped in afterwards. One thing that did pique my interest was the common usage of coconut in some of these breads. And what goes nicely with coconut? Milk chocolate, of course!

These buns are made in the style of milk bread, made with a paste made from milk and flour which is commonly known as a tangzhong. Whilst I like to use this method a lot, and I am sure you’re all familiar with it, I wanted to remind you of its purpose because I was forced to confront this process this week due to my own personal stupidity. I was partway through making the dough when I realised I had forgotten the first stage, the tangzhong. I pushed ahead with the recipe anyway, hoping it would turn out just as well. When you make the flour and milk paste, the flour goes through a process of gelatinisation. The starch in the flour swells and soaks up the liquid, forming a type of gel, a thick, gluey paste. When this mixture is mixed into the dough, it holds onto this water, and the dough behaves as if made with a lower level of hydration; it is less sticky and much easier to handle. Once baked, the dough benefits from that extra moisture by staying incredibly soft and tender, and it will stay like this longer than breads made without the paste. When you make a dough with the same ingredients but forget this step of making the tangzhong paste, the dough is much harder to work with, and developing the current level of gluten becomes tough. So this is simply to say, don’t be tempted to skip this step; not only will your bread suffer from a texture standpoint, but also the dough will be frustratingly sticky and hard to handle.