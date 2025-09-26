The Boy Who Bakes

The Boy Who Bakes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Lebovitz's avatar
David Lebovitz
3d

Thanks for your kind words Edd...and the shout-out to the book! : )

xxx

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Margy Berger's avatar
Margy Berger
3d

This whole post just made me happy (and completely distracted me from whatever I went to email for.) So much to look forward to and so much warmth in your intros!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edd Kimber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture