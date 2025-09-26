(note: affiliate links are included in this post)

Every autumn we are inundated with a wave of new baking books, more new releases than any other time of year; ‘tis the season for baking after all. This year is a BUMPER year for baking books, so I wanted to give you a run-down on some of the books I am most excited for. This is not a definitive list, and there are likely some excellent books I’m forgetting and some I haven’t come across yet, but these are some of the releases I am particularly excited for.

Bread

Bread books are always popular in the autumn schedule, but this year’s crop seems bigger than ever but, thankfully, also more varied in approach.

Bread Etc Matthew James Duffy

I’ve followed Matthew James Duffy since the early days of the pandemic, and it is clear he is an excellent bread baker, so I was excited to hear he was writing his debut book. This book is a tome of recipes, but more importantly packed full of teaching. It is an excellent foundational bread book that is very well and very clearly explained. It also covers a lot of ground, with sections on yeasted breads, a big section on sourdough baking and a host of sourdough discard recipes, plus it has chapters on using leftover bread and an excellent section on pizza recipes.

The Art Of Gluten Free Bread Aran Goyoaga

Every time I post a sourdough recipe, or really any bread recipe, there will be the inevitable question about making it gluten-free. And, to be completely honest, this just isn’t my area of expertise. So this book, by the brilliant Aran Goyoaga, is a great addition to the canon of brilliant bread books. It covers just about any bread you could wish to make, and yes, it has a large section on making gluten-free sourdough.

Bakery Books

One of my favourite categories of baking books is those released by bakeries. These books are such a great window into the style of a specific bakery, and they often tell a great story. For me, they’re also wonderful ways to revisit bakeries which I love, that, due to distance, I won’t likely visit again for a very long time. Think of them as culinary tourism, just without ever leaving your home.

Juno - Emil Glaser

I haven’t seen many people talking about this book yet, which is due out in a few months, but I, for one, am most excited for this particular book. Coming from Copenhagen’s famed Juno Bakery, this eponymous book is a book I have been manifesting for years. Whilst I have visited the bakery just once, it is an incredible bakery, and I’ll be buying a copy for their cardamom bun recipe alone!

Sceal - Charlotte Leonard-Kane and Shane Palmer

This bakery is one of my favourites in Dublin, and another bakery I was hoping would release a book one day. As I share a publisher with this bakery, I was lucky to have an advance copy of this, and it’s a beautiful book that really encapsulates everything special about this bakery. As the bakery focuses on yeasted products, you’ll find lots of bread and pastries in the book, as well as cookies and cakes.

Pastry Temple - Christina Wood

Jumping across the pond, this book, from Seattle’s Temple Pastries, initially caught my attention for its striking cover design. As a self-confessed cookbook design nerd, I fell in love with the design immediately. And yes, I know, you can’t judge a book by its cover, but it can get me intrigued. The bakery itself is excellent, so I am looking forward to seeing what the book has to offer when it is released later this year.

Mokonuts - Moko Hirayama + Omar Koreitem

Not strictly a bakery, this Parisian favourite is all at once a restaurant, cafe and bakery. Whilst the book covers everything the restaurant is known for, I’ll be buying this book because it promises to feature the restaurant’s famous cookies. Whilst I would rarely buy a cookie in Paris, I make an exception for Mokonuts. Not only do they make the best cookies in the city, but they also make some of my favourite cookies anywhere!

General Baking

This feels like too vague a category, and I don’t mean to do any of these books an injustice, but they didn’t fit into a neat category together but are books that I still wanted to highlight. They include a vegan book, a book that weaves physcology and baking and a book on Polish baking.

Beyond Baking - Phil Khoury

This book, from my friend Phil Khoury, is just brilliant. If you’ve read or used his first book, you’ll know that his approach to plant-based baking is refreshingly simple. He doesn’t use random or hard-to-find alternatives; instead, he utilises naturally plant-based ingredients to make exceptional plant-based dishes. I have been lucky to get a sneak peek at this (we share a publisher) new release, and it’s just as good as his debut. I am especially excited to try out Phil’s olive oil croissant dough, which looks incredible!

Baking and The Meaning Of Life - Helen Goh

A few years ago I spent a very enjoyable hour interviewing the inimitable Helen Goh, and let me tell you, she is as warm as she is smart, and I couldn’t help but be won over by her approach to baking. No one is more fastidious about testing her recipes than Helen, and this book will be a trove of solid baking that also has Helen’s flair for flavour and style. But what makes this book stand out is that beyond being a collection of recipes, it weaves in Helen’s background in psychology and creates a book that embraces the side of baking that doesn’t get enough attention: the sense of community, connection but, just as importantly, pleasure. I am so excited to sit down and read this book cover to cover.

Dorie’s Anytime Cakes -

Like many bakers, I can’t tell you how much I love Dorie Greenspan. Not only is her body of work incredibly impressive, but she is quite possibly one of the nicest and most supportive people you’re likely to meet. I have probably told the story of how we met before, but it really bears repeating, especially as it relates to this new book. I was in Paris to interview her for my, as of then, new podcast (sadly ended long ago). Not only did she invite me into her home and utterly charm me with a warmness that is rare to find, especially in someone you’ve never met, but she also invited me to stay for dinner and treated me like a long-lost friend. It is this warmth and welcome that makes Dorie the absolute perfect person to write a book about ‘anytime cakes’. The book is about simple baking, cakes that can be whipped up at any time, and it is this sort of baking I love more than any other. This is also a throwback to my favourite of Dorie’s books, ‘Paris Sweets’, in that it forgoes photography and is instead fully illustrated.

Ready For Dessert -

Another American expat in Paris, David Lebovitz needs no introduction. Not only is he one of the best food writers working today, but he is also an incredible baker and recipe developer. There is a reason he is so well respected: he is a go-to for stellar recipes and baking that works but which always has his signature style and wit. I have loved David’s writing for years and always look forward to his latest release. This book is a completely revised version of an earlier book and it includes multiple new recipes and photography shot on location in Paris.

Dobre Dobre - Laurel Kratochvila

Not to say that the contents of this book won’t be excellent, but this initially caught my eye due to another stellar cover design. Warm tones, great typography and a recipe that looks delicious. Another favourite design of the season. This is a book of Polish and Eastern European baking, and this is definitely an area of the world whose baking has been celebrated in print less than some others. I feel that in recent years, there has also been a growing interest in this region’s baking, possibly down to the honey cake that everyone has become obsessed with? As someone with only a passing knowledge of this region’s baking, I am really looking forward to this one.