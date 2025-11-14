🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts, filled with exclusive recipes just like this one, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, it also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

Before we get to this week’s newsletter, I just wanted to say a big thank you. To everyone who commented or DM’d, shared the trailer or even pre-ordered a copy, the response to my new book was just the bit of positivity and joy I needed, so thank you! If you missed the announcement, read all about it here.

It’s rarely talked about, but sometimes after announcing a big project like this, or releasing it out into the world, you sometimes suddenly feel empty. Months, if not years, of hard work culminate, and then…nothing. Sometimes you’re lucky to stay busy with a book tour or press opportunities, and even better, the book finds its audience and you can live vicariously through other people’s enjoyment. But I have found there is also a dip, a moment where you think, ‘What now?’. This might seem self-indulgent, but it’s a thought that has been swirling around my mind for a few years. With that thought in my head, I decided to tackle that forthcoming feeling by taking the day of the announcement off and having a me day, a day of creativity, a day to relax and be present and to enjoy. So this is what I did.

Wayne Thiebaud - Courtauld Gallery

A baker who loves the work of painter Wayne Thiebaud – groundbreaking! This American painter is famous for his works that study commonplace objects, with his most famous works depicting cakes and pies. His work sits alongside the pop-art style, but Thiebaud rejected that label and saw himself more as a classic still-life painter. I love his work for its graphic simplicity, and I really enjoy the way he used thickly applied paint and colour (and its absence) to create a sense of reality.

The exhibition is on at the Courtauld Gallery until the 18th January.

Dessert

I planned on having a day on my own, and that raised the issue of dining alone. I’ve eaten solo plenty of times and have even been on multiple holidays travelling on my own. But dining solo in a more formal setting still makes me feel slightly uncomfortable. To get over that, I normally try to eat my main meal at lunchtime (it feels more casual), and I prefer to sit at the bar (for the same reason). Today, I didn’t really want the full dining experience; I just wanted dessert. I recently made a list of what many people consider the best desserts in the city, and I thought, ‘When I have a solo day like today, why not treat myself to dessert and check a place off that list?’

In case your interested this is the list as it stands right now, let me know if you have anywhere else I should add;

Basque Cheesecake at Brat

Bread Pudding or Sticky Toffee at The Devonshire

Tipsy Cake at Dinner by Heston

Whey Chelsea Tart at Fallow

Eccles Cake at St John

Creme Caramel at Bouchon Racine

Sticky Toffee Madeleines at Henri

Profiteroles at Quo Vadis

Chocolate Nemesis at River Cafe

Today’s dessert was the sticky toffee madeleines at Henri, the new restaurant from Jackson Boxer. This is a classic sticky toffee with a reimagined form, baked as madeleines instead of a slab of cake. The presentation was really beautiful, and the flavour was perfectly classic. I would absolutely recommend the dish, but, as with most restaurant versions, it needed more sauce.

This Week’s Recipe

This week’s recipe is all about the joys of homemade bread. Nothing beats the satisfaction of biting into a still-warm loaf of bread made by your own hands, and this recipe is especially satisfying.

If you’ve never heard of Korean salt bread, let me give you a brief introduction. The recipe starts with a soft milk bread that is rolled out, almost as if making a croissant. That big triangle of dough is rolled up like a croissant with a big hunk of salted butter hidden in the middle. The bread is finished with a sprinkling of pretzel salt (I’m using flaked sea salt as it’s impossible to find pretzel salt) and baked. As the bread bakes, the butter leaks out, and the base effectively fries in butter. The resulting bread has a beautiful, sweet and salty flavour with a mix of textures. The base of the bread is crisp and crunchy, and the rest of the bread is soft and pillowy.

To take that idea even further, I made a roasted garlic cream cheese filling to make a complete flavour bomb!