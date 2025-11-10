The Boy Who Bakes

The Boy Who Bakes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mardi Michels's avatar
Mardi Michels
12h

THE MOST EXCITING NEWS! Congrats Edd!! Can't wait to see it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Edd Kimber
Jacqueline Church's avatar
Jacqueline Church
12h

Congratulations, Edd! What a hefty and delicious book. I can think of two or three on my holiday list that would be thrilled.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Edd Kimber
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edd Kimber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture