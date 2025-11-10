I have big news; I have written a new book!

I am beyond excited to finally tell you the news I have been holding on to for months and months - I’ve written a new book, and it’s called ‘Chocolate Baking’. This is the biggest book I’ve ever worked on, and it is also the book I have been most excited by. I am, after all, a guy who, at one point, had 25kg of dark chocolate in his house (and that was before I even thought about writing this book), a guy who bakes with chocolate more than anything else, a guy who has a chocolate cake every year for his birthday without fail. To be honest, this book felt almost inevitable. Of course, I was going to write a book on chocolate.

This is my love letter to chocolate, a delicious and chocolate-splattered love letter, the ultimate baker’s guide to all things chocolate.

In this definitive collection, you’ll find recipes with classic flavours like a chocolate and whipped caramel cake, sleek layered creations like a hazelnut and maple milk chocolate tart, as well as delightful desserts such as a fabulous pistachio tiramisu.

photography by Matthew Hague

In the book, I share not just recipes, but every bit of advice a baker might need when it comes to working with chocolate. The start of the book covers some background on the origins of chocolate, how it’s made and how to understand all the different products that come from the cacao tree. The book then moves on to a seriously useful section that covers basic chocolate techniques. Finally, the book includes 100 incredible recipes that cover a huge mix of flavours and styles and include recipes for all skill levels.

There’s also a recipe for every occasion. Whether you’re looking for a big, spectacular birthday cake or a new cookie recipe, the variety of styles means you’ll always find something to bake and enjoy. Because I wanted to celebrate the diversity of chocolate, sometimes the chocolate flavour is front and centre, sometimes it plays a supporting role, but each recipe is a celebration of this very special ingredient. And because I love all types of chocolate, you’ll find recipes for dark, milk, white and caramelised white chocolate.

The book is coming out March 5th in the UK and March 10th in the US and I cannot wait for you to get your hands on it. I think you’re going to love it! I will also be hitting the road again, both here and in the States. I will post the tour schedule nearer the time, but as we are still in the planning stage, let me know anywhere you want me to come and I’ll see what I can do. I am also trying to arrange some fun pop-ups and collabs with bakeries whilst on tour, so look out for some fun events coming in spring 2026.

I am sure you know by now that pre-orders are a huge help for authors. When you pre-order a book, it helps the book reach a wider audience, as it tells retailers that people are interested. So, if you’re planning on buying the book anyway, please consider pre-ordering it from anywhere books are sold.

