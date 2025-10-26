🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts, filled with exclusive recipes just like this one, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, it also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

Hello, happy Sunday!

If you are prone to a bad case of the Sunday scaries or simply need a dessert to soothe your soul or warm you up on a cold autumnal evening, I have the perfect thing - a pumpkin sticky toffee pudding. Like just about everyone else I know in London this week, I was knocked out with a short-lived but rather nasty cold. It’s like clockwork, when the weather starts to shift, the sniffles come a-knocking. And yes, I could make some homemade soup to soothe my ills, but let’s be real, I’ll be self-medicating with cake instead.

I would happily take credit for this idea (as it was delightful), but this was an idea from the mind of my fiancé. We had some leftover pumpkin puree and needed to find a recipe in which to use it, and Mike suggested trying it in a take on the classic sticky toffee pudding, a challenge I happily accepted (I will literally never say no to making a sticky toffee pudding)

Now, if you asked me to write my ultimate list of the 10 best desserts, the STP would be high up on that list; sitting snuggly alongside tiramisu, apple crumble and chocolate mousse, amongst others. All of these desserts share a particular quality; they’re desserts that require no tweaks, no twists, no modern makeovers. These are classic desserts, and to me, they’re best when they are at their absolute most classic. So with this STP, the pumpkin isn’t taking away from any classic element, and its presence is subtle. Yes, it has flavour, especially in the sauce, but this is just a really good sticky toffee with a gentle undercurrent of pumpkin, and crucially, it is quite possibly my new favourite way to use up leftover pumpkin puree.

When I write recipes that require the opening of a can, I try really hard to use up the entire contents. Having leftovers is annoying, and finding uses for small amounts of ingredients can be tricky. Think of this recipe as a great way to use up those pesky leftovers. Sure, you could use the pumpkin puree in a pasta sauce, but you’re not coming to me for a pasta sauce recipe now, are you?