Recipe Index
A home for all of my Substack recipes
Hello to all of you wonderful subscribers. As I have now been publishing some version of this newsletter (both here on Substack and elsewhere cough* patreon cough*) for a while, the archive of recipes has built up significantly. Keeping track of these is tricky so, to make things a little easier, I have created this issue of the newsletter which you can bookmark to make it easier to find the recipes you want. I will also pin the page so that if you visit the newsletter via the Substack app or website on a browser it will be the first post you see.
There are two categories of recipes, the free recipes that anyone can access and then the Second Helpings recipes (which includes all of the recipes from the patreon days too) which is available exclusively to paid subscribers. I will also update the list every time there is a new recipe so make sure you bookmark the page so you can find your favourite recipes.
Free Recipes
Blood Orange Almond Paste Cake
Busy Bakers Sourdough
Scandinavian Braided Brioche with Blueberry and Frangipane
Soft Gingerbread Sandwich Cookies
Oatnog
Puff Pastry
Rhubarb Vanilla Jam
Rice Pudding
Soft Sourdough Sandwich Loaf
Tiramisu Crepes
White Chocolate Hazelnut Spread
Second Helpings Bonus Recipes
Apple Cider Doughnut Muffins
Black Sesame Pound Cake
Blood Orange Pound Cake
Blueberry Cheesecake Friands
Bombay Puffs
Bread Kievs
Bacon Egg and Cheese Gourgere
Butterscotch Pudding
Cheese Stuffed Flatbreads
Cheesy Leek and Bean Galette
Chocolate Malt Marble Cake with Peanut Butter Frosting
Chorizo and Egg Morning Pastries
Coffee Buns
Coffee Caramel Millefeuille
Croissant Ice Cream
Dacquoise Cookies
Double Brown Butter Snickerdoodles
Eggnog Bundt Cake
Flaky Pie Dough
Frose
Frozen Key Lime Pie Parfaits
Gianduja Layer Cake
Japanese Milk Bread
Key Lime Pie Sundaes
Small Batch Kitchen Sink Cookies
Lemon and Einkorn Sourdough Loaf Cake
Malted Peanut Panacaotta
Meat Free Sausage Rolls
Milk Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
Milk Chocolate Tahini Layer Cake
Mulled Wine Chocolate Tarts
My Ultimate Sausage Rolls
Focaccia
Pear and Blackberry Pie
Pistachio Ice Cream
Pistachio Spread
Pita Bread
Potato Rolls
Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies
Pumpkin Pie
Rhubarb and Custard Choux Buns
Rhubarb and Custard Hand Pies
Rhubarb and Custard Skoleboller
Rhubarb Muffins
Roasted Garlic and Nduja Garlic Breads
Sable Breton Tart with Rhubarb and Pistachio
Salted Caramels
Salted Chocolate Ice Cream
Salted Peanut Sables
Scandinavian Braided Brioche with Blueberry and Frangipane
S’more Cookies
Soda Bread Farls
Strawberry Almondine
Summertime Spritz
Tahini Granola
Tiramisu Brownie Cookies
Tiramisu French Toast
Ultimate Garlic Bread Tear and Share
