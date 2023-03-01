Hello to all of you wonderful subscribers. As I have now been publishing some version of this newsletter (both here on Substack and elsewhere cough* patreon cough*) for a while, the archive of recipes has built up significantly. Keeping track of these is tricky so, to make things a little easier, I have created this issue of the newsletter which you can bookmark to make it easier to find the recipes you want. I will also pin the page so that if you visit the newsletter via the Substack app or website on a browser it will be the first post you see.

There are two categories of recipes, the free recipes that anyone can access and then the Second Helpings recipes (which includes all of the recipes from the patreon days too) which is available exclusively to paid subscribers. I will also update the list every time there is a new recipe so make sure you bookmark the page so you can find your favourite recipes.

Free Recipes

Blood Orange Almond Paste Cake

Busy Bakers Sourdough

Scandinavian Braided Brioche with Blueberry and Frangipane

Soft Gingerbread Sandwich Cookies

Oatnog

Puff Pastry

Rhubarb Vanilla Jam

Rice Pudding

Soft Sourdough Sandwich Loaf

Tiramisu Crepes

White Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

Second Helpings Bonus Recipes

Apple Cider Doughnut Muffins

Black Sesame Pound Cake

Blood Orange Pound Cake

Blueberry Cheesecake Friands

Bombay Puffs

Bread Kievs

Bacon Egg and Cheese Gourgere

Butterscotch Pudding

Cheese Stuffed Flatbreads

Cheesy Leek and Bean Galette

Chocolate Malt Marble Cake with Peanut Butter Frosting

Chorizo and Egg Morning Pastries

Coffee Buns

Coffee Caramel Millefeuille

Croissant Ice Cream

Dacquoise Cookies

Double Brown Butter Snickerdoodles

Eggnog Bundt Cake

Flaky Pie Dough

Frose

Frozen Key Lime Pie Parfaits

Gianduja Layer Cake

Japanese Milk Bread

Key Lime Pie Sundaes

Small Batch Kitchen Sink Cookies

Lemon and Einkorn Sourdough Loaf Cake

Malted Peanut Panacaotta

Meat Free Sausage Rolls

Milk Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

Milk Chocolate Tahini Layer Cake

Mulled Wine Chocolate Tarts

My Ultimate Sausage Rolls

Focaccia

Pear and Blackberry Pie

Pistachio Ice Cream

Pistachio Spread

Pita Bread

Potato Rolls

Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies

Pumpkin Pie

Rhubarb and Custard Choux Buns

Rhubarb and Custard Hand Pies

Rhubarb and Custard Skoleboller

Rhubarb Muffins

Roasted Garlic and Nduja Garlic Breads

Sable Breton Tart with Rhubarb and Pistachio

Salted Caramels

Salted Chocolate Ice Cream

Salted Peanut Sables

Scandinavian Braided Brioche with Blueberry and Frangipane

S’more Cookies

Soda Bread Farls

Strawberry Almondine

Summertime Spritz

Tahini Granola

Tiramisu Brownie Cookies

Tiramisu French Toast

Ultimate Garlic Bread Tear and Share