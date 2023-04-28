Last weekend I went to the London Coffee Festival and, besides consuming way too much coffee, I came away with a bottle of coffee concentrate from Climpson and Sons, one of my favourite London coffee roasters. I mainly used it to make iced coffee all week long but I also knew I wanted to make something with it, what better way to highlight the coffee than use it to make a custard tart. The concentrate I used is a little weaker than espresso so, if you are brewing the coffee yourself at home, you want something nice and robust. You can use any form of black coffee but make it nice and strong.

The tart is pretty simple and straightforward, even if it does have a few elements. The pastry is a classic French-style sweet pastry, pâte sucrée to give it its proper name, made with icing sugar and ground almonds to make an especially light and delicate pastry. The filling is a classic egg custard made with cream, sugar, egg yolks and, in this case, a lot of coffee. To add another layer of flavour and to give it almost a white mocha vibe, a thin layer of white chocolate ganache is added to the baked custard and decorated with stripes made of cocoa powder. The chocolate I used comes from Islands Chocolate, a British bean-to-bar chocolate company. Now before the white chocolate haters come out of the woodwork and tell me that white chocolate is too sweet and not even ‘real’ chocolate, let me tell you a little bit about this new, very special, white chocolate. Disclaimer, Islands sent me a sample of this chocolate to play around with but this is all my opinion and in no way an ad.

Most white chocolate tastes sweet and maybe with a hint of vanilla, but not much else. It would be hard to taste any cocoa flavour in most white chocolate, but why? Well, the main ingredient of white chocolate, other than sugar, is cocoa butter and the flavour of white chocolate should really come from that butter. The problem, though, is that most cocoa butter sold to make chocolate (and things like beauty products) is of very low quality and comes riddled with off-flavours that you wouldn’t want in your chocolate, think of cheesy off-milk. Because of this, the cocoa butter goes through a process called deodorisation, a process that removes, not only the off flavours but, all the flavours naturally present in the cocoa butter. This results in white chocolate that is sweet but not much more. Because Islands Chocolate doesn’t buy mass-market cocoa butter, but buys it directly from partner farms, the butter they use is left unrefined meaning all the flavours naturally present in the cocoa butter end up in the final product. What does that mean for the flavour, well it means it tastes so much more complex than most other white chocolates, helped along by a very small amount of salt as well. It has so much flavour of cocoa that I have been able to confuse people into thinking it’s actually milk chocolate. I got a bunch of friends to taste it blind and many of them thought they were eating milk chocolate, amazing!

Before we get to the recipe let me just briefly talk about eggs, because this recipe uses a lot of them! When making a baked custard like this there are four ways to use eggs to set the custard; yolks only, whites only, whole eggs only, or a combination. Using all yolks, as I do in this recipe makes a custard that is rich and creamy but that barely sets, it’s soft and creamy and incredibly unctuous. If you made it with all whites the custard would be more gelatinous and firm and of course less rich and creamy. Using whole eggs or a combination of yolks and whole eggs gives you something in between. For this recipe, I chose whole yolks because I wanted the creamiest, silkiest custard possible but you can play around and adapt it as you wish. For example, if you want the custard to be a touch firmer, and slightly more set, I would use 6 yolks and two whole eggs.

To make this tart you will need a 23cm wide 3cm tall tart tin, with a removable base.