You’ve surely heard of sticky toffee pudding but have you ever heard of a self saucing sticky toffee coffee pudding? Okay, probably not, because until this week I doubt it existed, but thankfully now does, let me tell you all about it. If you’ve never had a self saucing pudding before, let me sing their praises. Firstly, I am of course, talking about a British pudding, not the American custard style dessert, but a traditional, warming, stick to your ribs pudding. We could get into the full etymology of the word and discuss what pudding does and doesn’t encompass but I think that is for another time? To give a short explainer, pudding to a Brit can mean either any dessert, i.e. ‘whats for pudding’, or it can mean something a little more specific, a traditional baked or steamed pudding that is often served with custard. As I mentioned there is a whole rabbit warren we could fall down, trying to truly understand the origins and meaning of ‘pudding’, but for todays purpose I think that is a detailed enough explanation. Self saucing puddings are a piece of culinary magic, a pudding batter is made and scraped into your baking vessel and then, on top of that, a mixture of water and sugar is carefully added. As the pudding bakes the water mixture seeps through the pudding, absorbing a little of the starch from the flour, creating a layer of hidden sauce underneath the finished pudding, it's miraculous.

For this self saucing pudding I wanted to make something that was a spin on the ever popular sticky toffee pudding; it’s a favourite of mine and with a storm approaching my part of the world, I wanted nothing more than something simple and warming, to make and enjoy. For the pudding itself I stuck to a pretty classic formula but the self saucing element was obviously not traditional and the additional coffee element a bit of a curve ball. The idea came from the fabulous date shakes that are popular in the Palm Springs and Joshua Tree region of California, the date and coffee are a great combo and I wanted to try it here in this pudding. Originally I thought about adding the coffee to the sauce mixture but, because this pudding screams out for custard, I decided to make a simple coffee custard. I thought if the pudding was served hot and the custard cold, it would almost be like having melted coffee ice cream with the pudding. The end result was a truly fabulous dessert, a great example of a sticky toffee pudding with added self saucing capabilities and a coffee custard that goes perfectly with the pudding.

The custard element is incredibly simple, a great example of a simple infusion. The custard is made with a mixture of milk and cream and this fatty base is a great foil for infusion; the fat in cream is a great carrier of flavour and can excellently absorb a ton of flavour from the coffee. I prefer to do a hot infusion so I bring the milk, cream and coffee to a simmer then set it aside for an hour or so to steep, to allow the dairy to absorb as much of the coffee flavour as possible. At this point the mixture is brought back to a simmer and then strained so we have a smooth base to make our custard with. At this point you proceed making the custard as you normally would. The result is a rich and fairly strong coffee custard which can be served hot or cold. Personally I love it cold because it reminds me of coffee ice cream and it also provides a point of contrast against the hot dessert.

The one thing this dessert does badly is that it cannot be made in advance. The downside of self saucing puddings is that, if they are left to sit, the sauce at the bottom of the pudding will do one of two things; if the sauce includes cornflour, it will gelatinise as it cools and if it doesn’t it kind of absorbs back into the pudding making for a significantly less saucy dish. Thankfully, even though you’ll be making this as and when you want to serve it, it’s a surprisingly simple dish to throw together so its not as if you’ll have to leave your friends and family for a significant amount of time to bring this together. And, don’t forget, the custard element is happily made in advance, so thats at least something you can prep ahead of time.