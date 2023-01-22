This issue of the newsletter is sponsored by Wilfa

Is it weird that I have a favourite cake texture? I’ll let you decide but I’m guessing its not quite normal. Weird or not, the fact is I do have an ideal cake texture and todays recipe is a perfect example, a cake that I am completely in love with. The texture is found most commonly in pound cakes and loaf cakes, it's a dense and buttery texture, almost velvet-like in its tenderness. It’s the type of cake that sits on your counter and demands you take a little nibble every time you walk past it, a cake that needs sharing before you ‘accidentally’ eat 3 slices in 1 day.

This particular cake, made with the secret ingredient almond paste, is an adaption of a recipe from Elisabeth Prueitt of Tartine Bakery fame, itself an adaption of a recipe from the legendary baker Flo Braker. I’ve made many versions of this cake over the years, but always with an element of citrus to brighten and balance the sweetness in the recipe. Todays version is made with early season blood oranges, but if you cant get your hands on those, it’s also great with regular oranges or, more traditional, with lemons. If you have made a version of this recipe before and you’re in the US you may notice the ratio of eggs is different from the original recipe and this is simply to reflect UK egg sizes (UK size large is a US size extra-large).

Another reason I love this cake is that is baked in a pullman loaf pan. If you’re subscribed to Second Helpings, you’ll know that a pullman loaf pan produces loaves that are perfectly square, like this weeks post for Shokupan. I cant help but love the clean sharp edges it gives to the cake, giving it a very ‘bakery style’ look. If you are in the market for pullman loaf pans, I get mine from Rackmaster (if you want the lid for making square loaves of bread they can be purchased separately).

Making this cake normally requires a stand mixer, the almond paste needs breaking down with the sugar to create a breadcrumb like texture and this takes quite a bit of power, not something many hand mixers could handle.

Blood Orange Almond Paste Loaf Cake

Serves 10

Almond Paste Cake

120g plain flour

3/4 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

250g almond paste (see note)

250g caster sugar

Zest of 3 blood oranges

280g unsalted butter, room temperature

5 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

A couple drops almond extract

Blood Orange Syrup

100ml blood orange juice

100g caster sugar

Blood Orange Glaze

200g icing sugar

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

A couple drops almond extract

Pinch of salt

1 blood orange

Note: this recipe uses almond paste, not marzipan. The one I use is 50% almonds (marzipan tends to have a much lower almond content) and can be bought from Ocado and either online or in-store from ScandiKitchen in central London, among other places. It is a brilliant ingredient and well worth tracking down for the occasions you want to make a version of this cake.

Preheat the oven to 180ºC (160ºC Fan) and lightly grease a 9x4x4 pullman loaf pan and line with a piece of parchment that overhangs the long sides of the pan, securing in place with metal binder clips.

In a large bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.

Add the almond paste, in small chunks, to a large bowl along with the sugar and orange zest. Using a hand mixer, mix together until the almond paste is broken down into a fine breadcrumb like mixture. If the almond paste remains in large chunks the final cake batter will have lumps. Add the butter and and continue to beat until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating until fully combined before adding another. Add the vanilla and almond extract and mix briefly to distribute. Add the flour mixture and mix briefly just until a smooth cake batter is formed.

Scrape the batter into the prepared loaf pan and spread into an even layer. Bake in the preheated oven for about 70 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean. While the cake is baking make the simple syrup. Place the orange juice and sugar into a small saucepan and bring just to a simmer to dissolve the sugar.

Once the cake is baked, allow to cool in the pan for 15 minutes before carefully turning out onto a wire rack. Brush the top and sides of the cake with the syrup and allow the cake to fully cool before glazing.

To make the glaze whisk together all the ingredients with just enough blood orange juice to make a thick but pourable glaze. Pour the glaze over the top of the cake, teasing it over the sides of the cake so it drips down the sides.

Kept covered the cake will keep for 3-4 days.

