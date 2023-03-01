This post is sponsored by Wilfa

At Christmas (too early for the C word?) I am often tasked with making brunch for the family on boxing day. Generally the dish they request is American style pancakes but when it comes to pancakes vs waffles, I am team waffle. Better texture, nooks and crannies for maple syrup to pool into and did I mention texture? Waffles have a glorious interplay of crisp and soft and when they’re freshly made, it’s hard for a pancake to compete. Now, thats not to say I would turn down a pancake (hello tiramisu crepes) but waffles just have the edge in like 90% of cases.

For this recipe we are heading back to Norway, both for style inspiration and flavour combinations. I made these waffles using the Wilfa Tradition Waffle Maker which comes with a uniquely Norwegian design, the waffles are thinner than you might be used to and the design is five hearts joined together to make something that vaguely resembles a flower. The Wilfa waffle maker has a ‘double slip, non stick coating’ meaning once the waffle are cooked they release from the waffle maker with ease. The waffle maker also has an adjustable thermostat so you can choose how light or dark your waffles turn out.

My recipe for the waffle batter isn’t traditionally Norwegian but does use flavours popular in the country and the wider Scandinavian region. The waffles themselves are flavoured with cardamom and served alongside lightly whipped cream and a simple blueberry compote, served with a strong mug of black coffee of course.

Cardamom Waffles with Blueberry Compote

Makes 6 waffles

Cardamom Waffles

125g plain flour

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

100g caster sugar

75g unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly

2 large eggs

150ml buttermilk

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

1 tsp ground cardamom

1/2 tsp baking soda

Blueberry Compote

250g blueberries

2 tbsp caster sugar

1 tbsp water

1 tbsp lemon juice

Double cream, whipped very softly, to serve

To make the compote place all of the ingredients into a small saucepan and place over medium heat. Cook, whilst occasionally stirring, until the berries have just started to break down and have released a lot of juice, about 3-4 minutes. Pour into a bowl and set aside until needed. This can be prepared a couple days ahead, simply refrigerating until needed.

For the batter whisk together the flour, salt and sugar. Make a well in the dry goods and pour in the melted butter and eggs. Whisk to form a thick batter then pour in the buttermilk and whisk until smooth. Add the vanilla, cardamom and baking soda and whisk briefly to combine.

Preheat you Wilfa Tradition Waffle Maker until the heat indicator turns green. Pour in roughly 75ml of the batter and close the lid of the waffle maker, cooking for about 2 + 1/2 - 3 minutes or until golden brown. Remove the waffle from the maker and pop onto a wire rack whilst you make more. If you want to serve them warm you can also pop them onto a wire rack sat atop a baking tray set inside a warm oven so they don’t get cold. The waffles also freeze brilliantly, to be reheated at a later date. Once all the batter has been used up serve the waffles with a little whipped cream and some of the homemade blueberry compote.