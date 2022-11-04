Everything You Need To Know About Pie

The weather is on the turn and the leaves on the floor are telling us that it pie season is finally here. Okay, every season is really pie season, but when autumn returns my mind is permanently fixated on pie. To make an excellent pie you first need to start with a stellar flaky pastry recipe. You can, of course, make pie with all manner of pastry styles but the one for me, the one I obsess over and dream about is, classic pie dough made with butter and that is incredibly flaky. The pie recipe I have for you today is bang on in season, filled with pear and blackberry, and it will be that recipe which helps you transition from summer to autumn. The filling doesn’t need any help with flour but, almost like seasoning your savoury cooking, I also include a little lemon and vanilla. The lemon helps balance out all the flavours and keep it bright and fruity, the vanilla goes amazingly well with the pear and adds a bit of depth to the whole thing.

Making a flaky pastry is not too difficult but there are a lot of tips I can share that can make the process easier and the end result better.

1. Keep EVERYTHING cold

2. Squish that butter flat

4. Get boozy

5. Slow it down.

6. Laminate the dough (easier than it sounds)

7. Rest the dough overnight