🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter, dedicated to all things baked. This is a post for paid subscribers, who receive exclusive weekly recipes. You can become a paid subscriber to get access to this recipe and every recipe moving forward plus you’ll also get access to the archive including every recipe posted on the newsletter. It costs just £5 a month and that helps me continue writting this newsletter. To subscribe, to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

Hello, happy Friday!

I am writing this whilst I am supposed to be packing for my book tour; I’ll be flying Sunday morning, and I cannot wait to hit the road for two weeks of fun events across the US.

Full Tour Details Here

I’ll be checking in from all the different cities of the tour, so I should have a bunch of fun mini newsletters coming your way over the next two weeks.

Before I head out, I thought it was time for a catch-up. It's been a long time since I’ve done a recipe roundup, and there have been some really fabulous things on the newsletter recently and I wanted to remind you of them in case any of them passed you by.

Recipes for Free Subscribers

Brown Butter Pistachio Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Single Serve Pecan and Butterscotch Cookie

My Best Ever Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Sorbet without a Recipe

As always, I try to post a new recipe every week for paid subscribers, and I think the last two months posts have had some really fun recipes, a couple personal favourites too.

Recipes for Paid Subscribers

Home-made Martins Potato Rolls

Brown Sugar Peach Upside Down Cake

Homemade Passion Fruit Swirl Magnums

Plum Crumble Sheet Cake

Blueberry Dream Cake

Sesame Honey Butter Toast

Cheesy Stuffed Pretzel Buns

Malted Black and White Cookies

The Future

I would also love to take this opportunity to ask what sort of content you guys would like to see more of in the future. I want this newsletter to be as useful and as inspiring as possible, so I want to make the sort of content you really want, so do let me know in the comments, and I can include it in my plans going forward

For today's post, I wanted to bring something out of the archive - a recipe that was a result of my last book tour, a ridiculously good little layer cake, a small 6 inch cake for when a big ol layer cake is just a bit too much. I created the recipe for a collaboration with another NY bakery, Ovenly in Brooklyn. The cake was a malted chocolate marble cake with a ganache filling and a silky smooth peanut butter frosting. To decorate the cake, I used some of the bakery’s legendary peanut butter cookies, crumbled over the top. I’ve made this cake multiple times since, and I cannot tell how much I love it. If you want to make the cookies for this cake, a version of the recipe (and what I use at home when making the cake) was published in my previous book and is also online here.