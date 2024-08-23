🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter, dedicated to all things baked. This is a post for paid subscribers, who receive exclusive weekly recipes. You can become a paid subscriber to get access to this recipe and every recipe moving forward plus you’ll also get access to the archive including every recipe posted on the newsletter. It costs just £5 a month and that helps me continue writting this newsletter. To subscribe, to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

What exactly is a birthday cake? I would wager that when you picture a birthday cake, you see a layered affair covered in buttercream, with candles, of course. The question is, why? Why is that the prototype? Why can't a birthday cake be an upside-down cake, a muffin, or even a sticky toffee pudding? As far as I am concerned, a birthday cake can be absolutely anything. If it’s made with love to celebrate someone's birthday, it's a birthday cake. Simple.

Every year I ask what my boyfriend wants for his birthday cake, and this year I got quite an open brief with just a couple caveats. When I initially asked, his response was ‘No cardamom, no coconut, no cinnamon, actually no spicing whatsoever’. Those guidelines might seem pretty harsh, but Mike is a person that tends to value simplicity in his sweet treats; while I might like to layer in lots of different flavours to make something a little different and, I admit it, sometimes a little over complicated, Mike values the simplicity of a chocolate cake or something fruity; he doesn’t need it to be overcomplicated. When thinking what to make him, I had one additional requirement for the cake: a crumb. Mike loves a crumb, be it on a cake or as part of a dessert; when I am working on a recipe and I’m not 100% happy with it yet, he will often suggest, ‘Why not add a crumb’? Making a crumb cake seemed like an obvious choice.

For the flavours, I wanted to make something incredibly cosy and seasonal, maybe something that can be served with custard. A plum crumb cake with a pecan streusel was what I settled on. The cake element is mad with ground almonds, which makes for a beautifully tender cake. I add a little lemon zest to brighten the cake, but I wouldn’t really describe it as a lemon cake; it's an accent. The cake is then scattered generously with plums and finished with a brown butter pecan streusel. The finished cake is a beautiful snack cake; it needs nothing else and works beautifully on its own, but if you want to serve it as dessert, it is fabulous with a generous serving of custard.