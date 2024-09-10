Hello, Happy Tuesday!

I know you dont normally hear from me midweek but I wanted to get this information into your inboxes as soon as possible! And dont worry a really fun recipe is coming your way at the end of the week as normal.

I am so excited that I can FINALLY annouce that I am once again headed stateside on a very speedy tour across the country (well a small part of it) celebrating my new book Small Batch Bakes. It is also happening VERY soon, ill be flying out at the end of this month! As a reminder the book is out in North America on Sept 24th.

I absolutely love doing these book tours, not only do get to visit and support some amazing independant book stores I also get to meet lots of you. I have almost no free time in any of the cities but I am determined to try and visit at least one brilliant bakery in each city so do let me know if there is a place I need to check out.

There has been more than a few stumbling blocks organising this tour, so my apologies for the late notice, but I really hope to meet as many as you as possible along the way. One last note, there are a couple events that haven’t posted the details on their websites yet so please take these as save the dates, I will update this post as soon as the links are available. For the NYC event all I can say at the moment is that it is an all-day event at a bakery in Manhattan, a kind of drop in situation, and there will be cookies and books!



If there is anyone you think would love the book, let them know I am coming stateside!

Share

The Book Tour

Sept 30th - Minneapolis - Nordicware Factory Store

4.30-5.30pm - In Conversation with Zoe Francois (

is also an excellent follow on Substack)

This event will include a talk about the book and a short baking demonstration

6.00-7.00pm - In Convresation with Nordicware’s Jennifer Dalquist

This event will include a talk about the book and a short baking demonstration

Oct 1st - Minneapolis - Nordicware Factory Store

4.30-6.30pm - Drop in Book Signing

There will also be cookies to try!



To book a spot on either of the Sept 30th sessions or to pre-order a copy of the book, to pick up on Oct 1st, call the store on 952-924-9672

Oct 2nd - Seattle - Book Larder

6.30-8.00pm - In conversation with Lauren Ko (@lokokitchen)

Tickets to this event include a copy of the book

Book Ticket

Oct 3rd - San Francisco - Omnivore Books

6.30pm - In conversation with

(another excellent substacker)

This is a free to attend, first-come-first-served, event and books will be available to buy on the day or you can pre-order one in advance

Pre-Order The Book

Oct 5th - McLean, VA Tysons Galleria - Sur La Table

2.00-3.00pm Baking Demo and Book Signing

I will update this post when there is a link to event on the Sur La Table website

Oct 6th - Washington DC - Bold Fork Books

6.00pm - In conversation with the Washington Post’s Recipe Editor, Becky Krystal

This event is ticketed, and there are options for a ticket with or without a book, plus a local bakery is making cookies from the book for you to try!

Book A Ticket Here

Oct 8th - NYC

All Day Event - I will hopefully be able to announce this fully this week but get this date in your diary becuase its going to be brilliant. I am partnering with a brilliant bakery who will be making cookies from the book and selling copies of the book. I will be there all day, hanging out and signing copies of the book. This will be the end of the US tour so I am hoping to finish in style.