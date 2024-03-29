Hello Happy Easter!

Since we are entering a long weekend, what better time to get in the kitchen and get baking? A bank holiday and Easter, it’s like it was made for a bit of baking. To give you some ideas for the weekend I have rounded up a list of fabulous bakes from the newsletter archive. Hopefully, there is something for everyone, from more traditional fare to spring desserts, to chocolate treats, all perfect for this time of year.

If a recipe is followed by a (*) it is a recipe available only for paid subsribers. I have made sure to include a mixture so that there is something no matter what type of subscription you have.

Classic Easter Bakes

Hot Cross Buns

It’s not Easter without hot cross buns and as many of you saw, last week I posted my all-time favourite recipe, for the absolute softest and fluffiest version yet. It has been wonderful to see so many of you making these but if you haven’t whipped up a batch there is still time!

Hot Cross Pain Perdu (*)

If you do make a batch of my buns, or buy some from the supermarket (no judgement here) this brunch/dessert recipe is my favourite way to use up leftovers.

Spring Time Bakes

Lemon, Salted Pistachio and Rhubarb Plated Dessert (*)

This weeks recipe for paid subscribers this would be a fabulous dessert if you’ve got friends or family visiting this weekend.

Blood Orange Almond Paste Cake

If cake is what you fancy then this almond paste affair is a fabulous option, dense and tender this is one of my all-time favourite cakes.

Cardamom Waffles with Blueberry Compote

If you’re looking for a brunch option these waffles would be perfect for an easter weekend treat.

Rhubarb and Custard Tarte Tropezienne (*)

This recipe from earlier this year would be a fabulous little project for the long weekend and it’s a stunner, looks incredible and tastes amazing.

Chocolate Treats

Salted Caramel Chocolate Mousse Pots (*)

I am still completely obsessed with this recipe, a total dream of a recipe

Milk Chocolate Tahini Layer Cake

If you have family visiting this weekend and need something substantial this layer cake is a dream!

Malted Salted Caramel Brownies

An absolute crowd-pleaser, these brownies have a bit of everything and loads of texture.