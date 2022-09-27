This time tomorrow I’ll mid air and halfway to NYC ahead of my book tour, which officially kicks off on Oct 4th, the same day Small Batch Bakes has its North American release. I’m over the moon to finally get stateside after covid put the brakes on previous tours. I have events in NYC, Minneapolis, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles and whilst im in those cities, I want to explore the best bakeries they have to offer, so if you have any recommendations please leave me a comment down below, I would love to check out your favourite spots.
Book Tour
4th Oct - NYC - Ovenly Bakery10th Oct - Minnesota - Williams Sonoma Edina11th Oct - Seattle - Book Larder13th Oct - SF - Omnivore Books15th Oct - LA - Now Serving LA16th Oct - LA - Williams Sonoma The Grove
For paid subscribers I also have an amazing recipe today, the recipe for my cake collab with Ovenly Bakery. A malt and chocolate marble cake with a ganache filling and the best peanut butter frosting you’ll ever try!
Hope you have an amazing tour Edd. Will there be a UK tour?
In Seattle, I can recommend The Flour Box (brioche doughnuts), Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (cakes), and Coyle’s Bakeshop (all sorts of baked goodness). Enjoy your tour!!
In SF, stop by Neighbor Bakehouse for their amazing breads and pastries. There is always a line, but it’s worth the wait!
https://www.neighborsf.com/
Jane Bakery is another spot I don’t get to as often but whenever I do, I get one of their AMAZING cookies! They melt in your mouth but somehow have all the texture still!
So excited that you're coming to Minneapolis! I'm not sure when you'll be flying in, but I LOVE Laune Bread in Minneapolis. They're only open Thursday - Saturday, though, so it may not work with your schedule. Otherwise, you can get really good biscuit sandwiches (American biscuits of course!) from either Hot Hands or Sun Street Breads. I'm a bit partial to Sun Street because that's where I learned to bake. Savory Bakehouse is also really good and has that true neighborhood bakery vibe. And if you're there Saturday morning you can stop by the Northeast Minneapolis farmers market, which is my favorite farmers market and also where my partner and I sell sandwiches and baked goods :).
If you want a nice dinner, my favorite is Hyacinth in St. Paul. AMAZING PASTA. Sorry to just throw all of this at you! Happy to provide other recommendations if there's something specific.
Edd so excited you’re coming back to Minneapolis again! It was so great to meet you back in 2018 when you visited!
I highly recommend Bellecour Bakery (now located in the North Loop). Their carrot cake muffin is out of this world. Honey & Rye is well worth a visit too. I love their scones and coffee. The Bachelor Farmer Cafe sadly closed during the pandemic :( Spyhouse coffee has excellent coffee. In case you need a break from bakeries, Young Joni is amazing for dinner.
A few more in Seattle: Temple Pastries (one of this month’s seasonal items is a buckwheat furikake and yam croissant) and Saint Bread (Scandi-Japanese pastries).
Congratulations on your book. Such a hard slog to get there but well worth the end result!
In Seattle, also highly recommend Rosellini's!
