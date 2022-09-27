The Boy Who Bakes

13 Comments
Sophie
Sep 27, 2022

Hope you have an amazing tour Edd. Will there be a UK tour?

Margaret Higginson
Sep 27, 2022

In Seattle, I can recommend The Flour Box (brioche doughnuts), Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (cakes), and Coyle’s Bakeshop (all sorts of baked goodness). Enjoy your tour!!

AliSunny
Sep 27, 2022

In SF, stop by Neighbor Bakehouse for their amazing breads and pastries. There is always a line, but it’s worth the wait!

https://www.neighborsf.com/

Jane Bakery is another spot I don’t get to as often but whenever I do, I get one of their AMAZING cookies! They melt in your mouth but somehow have all the texture still!

Maddy Nones
Writes Maddy’s Newsletter
Sep 27, 2022

So excited that you're coming to Minneapolis! I'm not sure when you'll be flying in, but I LOVE Laune Bread in Minneapolis. They're only open Thursday - Saturday, though, so it may not work with your schedule. Otherwise, you can get really good biscuit sandwiches (American biscuits of course!) from either Hot Hands or Sun Street Breads. I'm a bit partial to Sun Street because that's where I learned to bake. Savory Bakehouse is also really good and has that true neighborhood bakery vibe. And if you're there Saturday morning you can stop by the Northeast Minneapolis farmers market, which is my favorite farmers market and also where my partner and I sell sandwiches and baked goods :).

If you want a nice dinner, my favorite is Hyacinth in St. Paul. AMAZING PASTA. Sorry to just throw all of this at you! Happy to provide other recommendations if there's something specific.

Amanda
Sep 28, 2022

Edd so excited you’re coming back to Minneapolis again! It was so great to meet you back in 2018 when you visited!

I highly recommend Bellecour Bakery (now located in the North Loop). Their carrot cake muffin is out of this world. Honey & Rye is well worth a visit too. I love their scones and coffee. The Bachelor Farmer Cafe sadly closed during the pandemic :( Spyhouse coffee has excellent coffee. In case you need a break from bakeries, Young Joni is amazing for dinner.

Amy H.
Oct 1, 2022

A few more in Seattle: Temple Pastries (one of this month’s seasonal items is a buckwheat furikake and yam croissant) and Saint Bread (Scandi-Japanese pastries).

Sally Burke
Writes COME AWAY WITH ME
Oct 7, 2022

Congratulations on your book. Such a hard slog to get there but well worth the end result!

Cynthia
Oct 9, 2022

In Seattle, also highly recommend Rosellini's!

