The Boy Who Bakes

The Boy Who Bakes

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Gnasch the Slash's avatar
Gnasch the Slash
3d

Love milk bread. I have a particular fondness as it's the last thing I baked for my dad on my last visit before he died. For clarification, the milk bread didn't kill him. Anyway, Pullman tins ordered. I shall be making your recipe with very sweet memories of my dear Pub. X

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The Poet and the Baker's avatar
The Poet and the Baker
3d

Really informative lesson on milk bread, thank you 🙏🏽 I’m excited to give it a try

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