The Boy Who Bakes

The Boy Who Bakes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
onehsancare's avatar
onehsancare
5d

Is there an error in the filling? 50 g of butter is not making 150 g of icing sugar light and fluffy. I’ve added a few half teaspoons more and that’s not enough. Help!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chip's avatar
Chip
6d

sorry to bother you on vacation. I found treacle on the despised Amazon. I've a reezing question, as usual. If I must freeze them, and I do, does it matter if I freeze them with or without icing. May I freeze icing seperately ? Thanks Edd. Happy pre-Birthday.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Edd Kimber and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edd Kimber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture