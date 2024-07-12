🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter, dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts, filled with exclusive recipes just like this one, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, that also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe, to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

Hello Happy Friday!

I am back! After a week or so of Covid I am finally feeling back to normal, well 80% or so. It isn’t the first time I’ve caught the virus but, I tell you what, it was so much worse the second time around, I’m incredibly thankful it has now passed and I am testing negative again! It definitely felt strange not to be in the kitchen for so long but maybe it was my body telling me to take a break?

As a true Brit, we are going to start to today’s newsletter with a little weather chat, I’m nothing if not a walking stereotype. We are supposed to be in the middle of summer yet this week has been a mix of rain, cold and just the odd smattering of sunshine, if anything it feels much more like autumn at the moment. Despite the lack of sunshine I am desperately trying to get into the summer spirit and with that in mind, today is the first in a series which I am calling ‘Summer Sweets’, a collection of recipes perfect for the summer season. This weeks recipe might not immediately jump out as a summertime recipe but trust me, it was designed for exactly that purpose. Over this series, there will be a whole host of delicious summer treats, from ice cream cakes (personally this is going to be my favourite I think), desserts for the BBQ, no bake desserts that pack a punch and even some homemade magnum ice creams, oh yes!

Before we get to this weeks recipe I want to tell you about an amazing give-away I am running. As you may know, my new book Small Batch Cookies is released at the end of August (September in North America). To thank those of you who have pre-ordered (and yes, lets be honest, to encourage more pre-orders) I have put together what is probably the biggest giveaway I have ever run. Simply by pre-ordering a copy of the book, from any retailer, you have the possibility of wining an amazing selection of goods from Wilfa, the brilliant Norweigan appliance company. The prizes are one of their stand mixers, the Pro Baker, their Performance Coffee Brewer and the Svart Coffee Grinder. To be in with a chance of winning, simply comment down below (or on the competition instagram post) and when the book is released a winner will be chosen at random. To verify the winner they’ll simply need to provide proof of their pre-order, so keep hold of your receipts. Due to the delivery of the items and the fact the electronics are for UK voltage, the competition is only open to UK residents.

Ok, back to this weeks recipe. This cake is my go-to summer cake. Why? Firstly the method; the cake is made using the all-in-one method, which means this cake is incredibly simple and incredibly quick to pull together. For me this is important for a summer recipe, because I want to spend as little time in the kitchen as possible and spend as much time enjoying the sun as possible. In the UK this ‘sun’ is mostly theoretical but still, you get the idea. To give the cake a boost of flavour, it is made with brown butter and trust me, the flavour of this cake is so good that it really only needs the simplest of fillings to be absolute perfection. Talking of fillings that is where the second summery element enters the picture. Summer to me means using as many berries as possible, making fresh and vibrant desserts with the best of what’s in season. For this cake, that means a simple raspberry-ripple filling. Starting with a mascarpone whip, a mixture of fresh and jammy raspberries are folded in to make something bright, zingy but also rich and creamy. If you ask me, this is the sort of cake I want all summer long, not too sweet and incredibly simple to make.

One Bowl Brown Butter Cake with a Mascarpone Raspberry Ripple Filling

Serves 10

Brown Butter Cake

220g unsalted butter, diced

265g caster sugar

3 large eggs

120ml buttermilk

1 tsp vanilla extract

300g plain flour

2 1/4 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1/2 tsp fine sea salt

Raspberry Filling

175g fresh raspberries, divided

50g raspberry jam

Mascarpone Whip



250g mascarpone, chilled

200ml whipping cream, chilled

50g icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

Note: to make the best whipped cream filling place a glass or metal mixing bowl and you mixer beaters in the fridge at least an hour before using

Preheat the oven to 180ºC (160ºC Fan). Lightly grease a deep 8-inch round cake pan and line the base with a disc of parchment paper.

Add the butter to a saucepan and place over medium heat and cook until the butter is browned. At first the butter will melt and start to splatter, this is the water cooking out of the butter. Once the butter settles it will start to foam and at this stage you need to keep an eye out for brown flecks to appear in the butter. Once the butter has turned a golden brown and has a nutty aroma, pour the butter into a large mixing bowl and allow to cool for a few minutes. Add the sugar to the bowl and whisk to combine. Add the eggs, one at a time, whisking until fully combined before adding the next. Pour in the buttermilk and vanilla and whisk to combine. Add the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and salt and whisk briefly, just until a smooth cake batter is formed.

Note: With the all in one method it is doubly important to only mix the batter just until smooth, if you mix it for too long the cake can end up a little tough.

Pour the cake batter into the prepared tin and lightly tap on the work surface a couple time, to knock out any large air bubbles. Bake in the preheated oven for about 40-45 minutes or until the cake springs back to a light touch and is starting to pull away from the sides of the tin. Set aside for 15 minutes before carefully turning out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

For the raspberry filling, place 50g of the raspberries into a mixing bowl and use a fork to mash into a rough puree. Add the jam and mix until combined with the rough puree. Add the remaining raspberries and fold to combine. This mixture gives the perfect balance between bright and fresh raspberry flavour with a little sweetness and intense raspberry flavour from the jam.

When ready to assemble the cake, use a large serrated knife to cut the cake into two even layers. Add all of the ingredients from the mascarpone whip to a large, chilled, bowl and whisk on medium speed until the cream holds soft peaks. Spread about 1/2-2/3 of the mascarpone filling onto the bottom cake layer. Drizzle over about 1/2 of the raspberry mixture and roughly swirl it into the cream mixture. Place the second cake layer atop the cream and repeat with the remaining mascarpone whip and raspberries.

Once assembled the cake is best served on the same day. The cake itself can be prepared a day or two in advance, kept wrapped in clingfilm until you are ready to assemble.