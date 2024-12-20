Christmas is right around the corner, so before I break up for the year, I have got a couple of recipes that might come in handy this holiday season. I say break up, but the reality is that I am only taking 3 days off; I am squeezing as much time in the kitchen as possible before the end of the year. After a mountain of delays, we are finally starting on our long-awaited renovation work early in the new year, so despite how much I hate our kitchen, you better believe I will be pulling cakes out of the rickety old oven right up until the moment we rip out the kitchen. Today's recipes are all about entertaining, and for the next few months the only entertaining I’ll be doing is giving my baking to the builders. Does cake make builders work faster? Let's hope!

As we are in peak entertaining season, I have two recipes for you today that would be perfect for any dinner parties you have coming up. Even if you’re just having people over for drinks, these bites are perfect companions to a glass of something bubbly.

First up, I have an old favourite dug out from the archives: vegan sausage rolls. This is a long-time favourite recipe of mine, and when a reader reminded me of them recently, I thought I should share them again. The beautiful thing about these sausage rolls is that they'll be loved equally by vegans and carnivores. The ingredients are vegan, but the flavours are designed to replicate a classic sausage roll, and the textures really do give the impression of a sausage-based filling. It is possible you’re wondering why a vegan would want something that is replicating meat, so let me tell you my personal reason. I have never been vegan, but my partner was vegan for a couple of years, and this recipe comes from that period of time. I wanted to make a sausage roll that he would enjoy but one that I also would want to eat; this recipe was the result.

Talking about the archives, I have also unlocked a favourite from last year, a recipe for a fabulous mint chocolate torte. This was one of my favourite recipes for paid subscribers last year, and to celebrate the end of 2024, it is now available without the paywall for all subscribers. I made this particular recipe for our Christmas Day dessert last year, and it went down a storm, so it's a definite contender should you still be on the lookout for ideas.

For paid subscribers, I have a new recipe, a perfect party nibble, the ideal accompaniment to a glass of wine or a cocktail: gochujang gougères. I have always been a big fan of these French canapés. Made with choux pastry, they are light as air and full of cheese flavour, plus they’re also incredibly easy to make and are an absolute crowd pleaser. For this version, the cheese is partnered with garlic, spring onion, sesame, and gochujang (the Korean chilli paste), for a gently spiced but deeply flavourful version. If you want that recipe and access to the huge archive of recipes that are behind the paywall, sign up for the paid subscription tier today!

Meat-Free Sausage Rolls

Makes 16

300g chestnut mushrooms

2 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp dried sage

2 tsp mustard powder

2 tsp smoked paprika

335g vegan sausages

30g breadcrumbs (I use panko)

320g sheet of ready-rolled puff pastry

1 large egg for egg wash (or vegan alternative)

*For the sausages, you want to use a vegan sausage that is trying to replicate the meat version, specifically version that comes in a casing. I originally tested the recipe with Richmond brand sausages, but it should work with any vegan sausage of this type.

To make the filling, give the mushrooms a wash to remove any residual dirt and dry with kitchen paper. Place into the bowl of a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Place a frying pan on medium/high heat and add 1 tbsp of the olive oil. When hot, add the mushrooms, along with a little salt and pepper, and cook until the mushrooms have dried out and started to brown. When initially added to the pan, the mushrooms will release a little liquid; we want to cook them until the moisture has evaporated and the mushrooms appear dry and have started to brown. Tip this mixture into a bowl and set aside for the moment.

For the onion, you can either use a knife to finely dice it or, since you already have it out for the mushrooms, blitz it in the food processor. Add the second tbsp of olive oil and turn the heat to medium/low. Once hot, add the onion and a pinch of salt and cook until soft and translucent, about 5-10 minutes. Add the remaining seasonings and cook for 1-2 minutes before tipping into the bowl with the mushrooms, stirring to combine. Set this mixture aside until room temperature.

Remove the sausages from their casings and add them to the mushroom mixture. Sprinkle over the breadcrumbs and then use your hands to mix everything together, squeezing the sausages into the mushroom and onion mixture so that it is evenly combined. Cover and refrigerate for an hour before using. This stage helps to make the sausage mixture a little firmer and easier to handle.

Unroll the puff pastry and cut lengthwise into two long, thin rectangles. Divide the sausage mixture into two portions and form into a sausage shape the same length as the rectangles. Lay the sausage meat mixtures onto their individual puff pastry rectangles. Brush egg wash onto one half of each puff pastry rectangle and then carefully lift the opposite side up and over the sausage meat, pressing the puff pastry together. Trim away any excess puff pastry and then use a fork to seal the pastry together. Brush the two large sausage rolls with egg wash and then refrigerate for 30 minutes while you preheat the oven to 200ºC (180ºC Fan). If you need this recipe to be fully vegan, simply use a non-dairy milk instead of the egg.

Remove the sausage rolls from the fridge, and using a sharp knife, cut each large roll into 8 smaller rolls. Place the rolls onto a parchment-lined baking tray and brush with a second layer of egg wash. Sprinkle with some nigella seeds (you can also use sesame, poppy, or whatever seed you like) and then bake in the oven for about 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.

These are best served warm on the day made, but you can also refrigerate them for up to 5 days, rewarming them in a hot oven, which will re-crisp the pastry in the process.