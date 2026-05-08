The Boy Who Bakes

The Boy Who Bakes

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Pang's avatar
Pang
10h

thank you so much!

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
18h

Hey, I’m hoping to use this recipe for a wedding cake base and cover it with white buttercream layered over the ganache. Do you think that would work, or would I need to skip the ganache and use buttercream instead?

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