Hello, Happy Friday

This week's newsletter is a bit of a whopper, so forgive the length, but there is a LOT to cover. I am talking croissant dough, but a cheat’s version, some beautiful vanilla and pecan custard tarts and a technique to make some kouign amann from the leftover pastry scraps.

I am also unbelievably excited and proud to say that it is now less than a week until Chocolate Baking is out in the world (a few extra days if you’re across the pond), and so today's recipe is, of course… a vanilla recipe. Before the onslaught of chocolate, I thought I would give you a moment of respite and make something different. And vanilla, as a descriptor of this recipe, doesn’t really do it any justice. It all started with a leftover vanilla pod. I had scraped out the seeds and used them in a separate recipe, leaving behind a spent vanilla pod. Now, these spent pods should NEVER be thrown out; vanilla is too expensive not to rinse every bit of flavour from it. You can make a classic vanilla sugar or use it to make DIY extract. And whilst both of these are brilliant uses, today we’re torching the vanilla. That’s right, we’re going to take a blowtorch to the vanilla to add a subtle, toasted flavour that gives the vanilla an almost burnt-marshmallow flavour. This flavour is used to make a batch of pastry cream, which is in turn used to make some incredible custard tarts.

Before we get to this week's recipe, I wanted to catch you up on a few book-related things, especially the tour and the pre-order giveaway.

This week’s recipe is a spin on the French flan. Traditionally, this custard-based dish is made with pâte brisée, a hearty shortcrust pastry, filled with vanilla pastry cream. In this version, the pastry is replaced with croissant dough, and the filling is made with toasted vanilla. Plus, as an added extra, there is a hidden layer of dulce de leche beneath the custard, studded with toasted pecans. It also might be one of the best things I have made in quite a while; it’s a personal favourite at least.

Because I have had a very busy few weeks, I didn’t have the mental capacity to make a batch of classic croissant dough, so instead I turned to my cheat’s version. This recipe is plenty flaky but more forgiving than traditional croissant pastry and quicker to make, too. The custard is made with toasted vanilla, which gives it an almost-toasted-marshmallow flavour, and when combined with the hidden dulce de leche layer, you’re in for an amazing treat!

Cheats Croissant Dough

This is my cheat's croissant dough when I want a flaky croissant-style dough, but when I don’t need perfect, meaning I love using this to make recipes like cruffins or danishes.

250g plain flour

250g strong white bread flour*

2 tbsp caster sugar

10g fine sea salt

14g fast-action dried yeast

50g unsalted butter, room temperature

250g unsalted butter, frozen, for laminating

*If you’re making this in the US, you can simply use 500g all-purpose flour, something like King Arthur that has a relatively high percentage of protein

For the dough, add the two flours, sugar, salt and yeast and mix to combine. If kneading by hand, add the butter and rub it into the flour until the butter disappears into the flour. If kneading in a stand mixer, simply add the butter to the bowl.

Pour 265ml of lukewarm water into the bowl, then knead to form a smooth, elastic ball of dough. By hand, this will take around 15 minutes, and in the mixer, it will take around 10 minutes. Shape the dough into a ball and place it back into the bowl, then cover and set it aside until doubled in size; this will take about 45-60 minutes.

Tip out the dough, press it into a rough square shape, roughly 20-22cm wide, wrap in clingfilm, then freeze on a baking tray for 40 minutes. The aim is not to freeze the dough but to thoroughly chill it, making it easier to handle and preventing it from proofing.

Remove the dough from the freezer, and on a lightly floured worksurface, roll out the dough into a large rectangle, about 45x25cm. Remove the butter from the freezer and grate the entire amount over the dough using the coarse side of a box grater. You want to make this layer nice and even, but it’s a cheat’s dough, so don’t worry too much. You also want to leave a 1-inch border of dough free of butter along one of the shorter sides.

Instead of traditional laminating, we are going to keep things really simple and just roll the whole thing up, like a big Swiss roll. Start the roll from the end of the dough which has no butter. Once the dough is all rolled up, use a rolling pin to flatten the dough slightly. Wrap the dough up in clingfilm and refrigerate it for 20-30 minutes. Once chilled, roll out the dough into a 25x45cm rectangle, and then roll it up one final time. The finished dough can then be refrigerated overnight until you are ready to use it. You can use the dough after a 60-minute rest in the fridge, but I like to leave it overnight, as it will be easier to roll out after an extended rest. Once the dough is made, you can also freeze it for up to a month. In the fridge, it will keep for 2 days.