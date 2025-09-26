🎉 Don’t forget that new paid subscribers can get a 20% discount if you subscribe before the end of the month! And remember, that discount is applied for as long as your subscription lasts. Paid subscribers get a weekly bonus recipe/newsletter plus access to the entire archive, which includes a whole host of recipes. If you just want the occasional newsletter with the odd recipe, subscribe to the free newsletter 🎉

Get 20% off forever

Have you ever disappeared into a daydream where you ponder a different path, a dream scenario, or a different job? When I was a kid, that dream involved opening a bookshop that was also a bakery. I thought it would be the perfect job, I even used to design the layout and plan the design of the space. I guess I was a bit of an old soul. That childhood dream still pops up now and then, and the dream still feels incredibly welcoming. Unsurprisingly, considering my choice of profession, I am often asked if I’ll ever open a bakery, so thinking about what that space would be like is definitely something I’ve considered. I’ve planned the design, the name, the branding and, of course, the menu. But, to be honest, whilst the idea of opening a bakery is something I do still think of, the economics of doing so in London just seems so incredibly risky. Maybe I’ll just stick to writing for now, with the occasional pop-up.

Share

Chocolate Market

Talking of pop-ups, I’ll be doing my first in an incredibly long time to celebrate with my friend

, The Next Delicious Thing, here on Substack. I met Jennifer over 15 years ago; she actually gave me a spare bed to sleep on when I first moved to London. Jennifer is a fountain of chocolate knowledge and a huge advocate and voice in the industry. But, most importantly, she has, for the last 20 years, run chocolate tours across London. I’ve been on these tours several times, and they’re always a wonderful insight into chocolate in general, but also the London scene. Unsurprisingly, they’re also delicious. To celebrate 20 years of running these tours, Jen is hosting a big

next month, on Oct 18th. There will be a whole host of chocolate makers, bakers and even an ice cream company. The market is being held at Big Penny Social in Walthamstow, a few minutes’ walk from Blackhorse Road Station on the Victoria line. It is free to enter (you can also get a paid ticket if you want to get access to the preview hour before general admission), and I’ll be there selling a bunch of cookies, and I’ll also have copies of my books available to buy. Come down and say hi, and enjoy some chocolate goodies!

Share

Now back to my imaginary bakery. When I think about this hypothetical bakery, I often think about what I’d want to serve. Today’s recipe is 100% something I’d put on the menu. I’d want the bakery to serve incredible coffee, and there are certain styles of baking that just go perfectly with a mug of Java. This is exactly what I want alongside my coffee.

The cake is a mix of all of my favourite flavours, made with toasted almonds and cardamom. The glaze is a caramel coffee white chocolate situation. To make it, you first use some coffee to infuse some cream and then use that cream to make a caramel. That caramel is then used to make a ganache. Together, it feels like the perfect thing to nibble whilst enjoying a coffee, chatting with friends. The texture of this cake is, I’m sorry for bragging, absolutely elite. It has the combination of dense but velvety, which to me makes the perfect cake. The ground almonds in the recipe have a lot to do with the texture, but they’re also used in an unusual way to add flavour. Ground almonds are great, but they don’t have the strongest flavour, but by toasting them in the oven, we can add a level of nuttiness that you wouldn’t normally achieve using almonds.

Get 20% off forever