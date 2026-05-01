My hot take for the week? I don't think breakfast is definitely the most important meal of the day, but it can absolutely be the best. Maybe that's because it is the meal most closely connected to baking, but breakfast really does have it all. Pancakes? Check. Eggs? Check. Cinnamon buns? Check. Breakfast sandwiches? The most elite breakfast food there is, if you ask me. This early-morning sandwich is often the perfect balance of something fatty, something tangy, something cheesy, and some kind of egg, because it's breakfast, remember. Without the egg its just a sandwich. In years gone by I would have made these sandwiches with a fried egg, and then my preference switched to folded eggs like you’d find in the best bacon egg and cheese sandwiches. But recently, I started to notice a trend for baked/steamed eggs, cut into squares. Whilst I was stateside, I saw this style of egg in multiple places, and before I left, I also happened to work on a recipe to utilise this style of egg to make what might just be my new favourite breakfast dish.

The reason I love this style of egg is simple. Firstly, the egg is so light and creamy, and secondly, it’s great for serving to a crowd. Making breakfast sandwiches for a large group of people couldn’t be easier when the eggs are cooked together in a really hands-off oven method. Whilst you can make these in any old oven, I like to make them with a little steam, which gives the silkiest texture. My new oven has a steam setting, which I’ve been enjoying a lot recently, meaning these were a breeze to make. If your oven doesn’t have this setting, you can easily replicate the method by placing a roasting dish full of boiling water at the bottom of the oven. A little low tech, but it’ll get the job done.

For the sandwich itself, my starting point was a really soft bread, something super light and pillowy. I went with tangzhong-based milk bread, and again I utilised a little steam at the start of baking to make them as light as possible. For the filling, I went with a seasonal wild garlic pesto, the steam-baked egg and then some mortadella that is crisped in a pan and topped with a couple of slices of provolone. The idea for these sandwiches is a bit of a mash-up. It's a mix of the wild garlic and mortadella focaccia I had at Lannan Bakery, whilst on my book tour, and the famous fried mortadella sandwich, which was a favourite of Anthony Bourdain.