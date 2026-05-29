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I often think about why I actually bake for a living, why I quit my corporate job and followed the butter and sugar path instead. Quitting the corporate job wasn’t exactly a difficult decision. I’m not suited for an office job, and I was so bored and felt so stuck that I was itching to try something different. But why baking? Sometimes I joke it's because baking is the only skill I truly possess, but that’s probably a little harsh on my own abilities. Sometimes I say it's because I was following in my parents' footsteps of working for myself, and there is probably some truth in that, sure. In the end, I think it probably comes down to the few years after university. Baking was something I did for myself; it was a creative outlet during my first (and only) corporate job. I liked the challenge, I liked the solitary element, I liked turning off my brain and getting lost in the making of a cake. But let’s also be honest: I just loved eating what I produced, and even more, I liked sharing it with other people. There was an element of pride when people raved about something I had made. I guess baking was something I did as a hobby, because ultimately it brought with it a lot of happiness and a lot of satisfaction.

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I mention all of this because I have now been baking as a career for almost 16 years, and ultimately, turning any hobby into a job will change how you feel about it. My baking now is so often done through the lens of work, and that changes things, of course. Do I still love to bake? Absolutely; I genuinely can’t see myself doing anything else. It’s just that baking now fulfils a slightly different purpose in my life. It involves a different type of my creativity because it is focused and always done with someone else in mind, mainly everyone who reads this newsletter. Rather than thinking ‘what shall I make for me’, there is always another layer of what my readers might want, what works for a magazine, what would fit in a book? Because of this, I find it really nice to occasionally take a moment, forget all of that, and just bake purely for pleasure, purely for me. I think of it as a bit of a creative reset, a reminder of why I love baking, and a way to give myself a bit of pleasure that has nothing to do with work. That is where my yearly birthday cake enters the picture. Yes, I am including the recipe, so maybe that ultimately takes it away from being purely for me, but the intention was selfish; I made a cake that I wanted to eat. It doesn’t necessarily use any innovative techniques or teach you anything new; it’s just a damn delicious cake I made for myself (okay, and for my twin brother Simon).

Hopefully, you all like it too.

This cake has a LOT of elements, but initially the idea was centred around cherry and tonka, a pairing that is utterly divine. But I couldn’t help myself, so I kept upping the ante with more elements. In the end, the recipe is a tonka bean cake made with sour cream, cherry jam, chocolate ganache, pecan praline and a sour cherry Swiss meringue buttercream. Yes, it is a lot of work, but I made it over two days, and just like it did when I was fresh out of university in my dead-end office job, I baked it whilst the music was playing and I got lost in the fun of it all and had a bloody good time in the process, as baking should always be.