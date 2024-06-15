🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter, dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts like this one, filled with exclusive recipes, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, that also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe, to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

Who doesn’t love a Sundae. There is something inherently fun and nostalgic about an ice cream sundae, regardless of the flavours involved. Maybe it’s the way you construct the dessert, maybe it’s the generous selection of elements, or maybe its just the traditional glassware that makes you feel like a kid again, when you tuck in with that long thin spoon, making sure you get a bit of everything in each bite!

This particular sundae is inspired by two things, a strawberry malt shake I once enjoyed in NYC and secondly, the strawberry tres leche cake popular in Mexico and other parts of Latin America. Bringing the two together to make this sundae created a frankensteins monster of a dessert, a truly delicious mash up of different elements. It will seem like you are making a lot of different elements, to make what is normally quite a simple dessert, but feel free to use these recipes as you want; a sundae is a very personal collection of ingredients, a dessert that reveals are own tastes and wants, so feel free to skip whichever elements you don’t like, add in whatever sounds good to you and use shop bought elements when you want make life easier for yourself. But, if you’re feeling like a weekend of little projects which will culminate in a fun and delicious dessert, I have got you covered.

The sundae has three core elements, the roasted strawberries, cubes of tres leche sponge and a malt ice cream. Each of these, on their own, are delicious and I challenge you not to sneak a spoonful of each well before you get to assembling the dessert. To bring the whole thing together I also add a little whipped cream and a crunchy element. The crunch could come from some caramelised nuts, a homemade crumble but after making three other elements I skip making a fourth and simply use a little granola.

There is a lot of recipe elements today so let’s just jump straight in.