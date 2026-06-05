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For this week's newsletter, please don’t look outside your window and look at the reality; this week is all about one of my favourite summertime desserts, and, well, it’s not looking particularly summery this weekend. Maybe this is one to bookmark for the coming weeks and months.

Before we get to the recipe, I have a couple of fun things to share

Chocolate Baking Kindle Limited Time Deal

Get A Copy!

I don’t claim to understand the inner workings of the publishing world, so I don’t really understand why it's currently SO cheap, but if you’re a Kindle user and you’d like an ebook version of Chocolate Baking, then now is the time, as it probably won’t ever be cheaper. In the UK it is just £1.99, and it is $1.99 in both the US and Canada. It appears to be on a similar deal anywhere the Kindle Store is available, so check your local site for correct pricing. This is a super limited deal so get a copy whilst you can.

Get Baked x Edd Kimber

I am so excited to give you a little advance notice about something incredibly fun happening very soon. After the viral success of my Chocolate and Whipped Caramel Cake and its appearance on the menus of so many bakeries around the world, I thought it was time to launch a version with wide availability here in the UK. As such, I am thrilled to say that I have been working behind the scenes with Get Baked to make this happen, and it’ll be going live very, very soon. More to come soon, but just a heads up, it will be available with nationwide delivery across the UK.

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Summer Baking

When it starts to get warm, and the sun starts to rear its head, my baking very often takes a bit of a shift. This means things become a little lighter, with more emphasis on fruit, simple summer desserts, and dishes perfect for BBQ season. What I look to most over the summer months is berries and stone fruit, two favourites that just need enjoying in season; they are to be anticipated and enjoyed when at their best. Today we're looking at strawberries; the first good berries have started to appear at my local greengrocer, and there was only one dish I wanted to make - roasted strawberries with mascarpone ganache and lemon streusel, a recipe from Chocolate Baking.

The reason I like to make this early in the summer season is that roasting the strawberries helps intensify their flavour and sweetness, so if the strawberries are not quite their best, not ones you’d relish eating raw, this is a perfect recipe. It is also a great low-effort dessert perfect for a BBQ or a day spent in the garden enjoying the sun. Again, this is a hypothetical BBQ or garden hang; right now you’ll probably be enjoying it inside with your eyes closed, trying to convince yourself summer is actually around the corner.

Roasted Strawberries and Mascarpone Whipped Ganache

Serves 4-6

Mascarpone Ganache

150g white chocolate, finely chopped

250ml whipping cream

250g mascarpone

Lemon Streusel

70g plain flour

40g caster sugar

Zest of 1/2 lemon

Pinch fine sea salt

50g unsalted butter, room temperature

Roasted Strawberries

1 vanilla pod

3 tbsp caster sugar

Zest and juice 1/2 lemon

365g strawberries, hulled and halved

1. To make the ganache, put the chocolate in a large heatproof jug and melt in the microwave, or in a bowl and melt over a pan of barely simmering water. Pour the cream into a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Pour a third over the chocolate and stir to combine (don’t worry if it seems grainy or split at this point). Mix in the remaining cream in two additions, stirring well until a smooth and shiny ganache is formed. Add the mascarpone and stir until thoroughly combined. If you have one, finish with a brief blend using a stick blender to ensure the ganache is thoroughly emulsified. Cover with cling film and refrigerate for at least 4 hours but up to 3 days.

2. To make the streusel, place the flour, sugar, zest and salt in a bowl and combine. Add the butter and use your fingertips to rub it into the flour until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Press into a ball of dough and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or until needed.

3. For the finished dessert, you have a choice: serve the strawberries whilst still hot or let them cool, which is my preference. Either way, both the strawberries and streusel can be baked at the same time and then served immediately or allowed to cool.

4. Preheat the oven to 190°C/170°C Fan (375˚F).

5. Line a small, rimmed baking tray with baking parchment and crumble the streusel onto the tray. Slice the vanilla pod in half along its length and scrape out the seeds. In a small bowl, toss together all the strawberry ingredients, including the vanilla seeds, until evenly coated. Scrape onto a second small, rimmed baking tray, spread in an even layer, then sprinkle over 2 tablespoons water. Bake both the strawberries and the streusel for an initial 8–10 minutes. The finished streusel should be lightly browned and should take 10 minutes, max. Remove the streusel once browned and set aside to cool fully. Continue cooking the strawberries for a rough total of 20–25 minutes or until the fruit is soft and coated in syrup. Remove and set aside until cooled to room temperature.

Transfer both elements to small bowls, cover, and refrigerate until needed, up to 2 days. If serving whilst still warm, remove from the oven and set aside for a brief moment whilst you whisk the ganache.

6. To serve, remove the ganache from the refrigerator and whisk very briefly until it barely holds soft peaks. The addition of mascarpone means this will happen very quickly, so whisk with brevity and caution. Divide the ganache between four dessert bowls, top with strawberries and syrup and finish with a sprinkling of streusel.