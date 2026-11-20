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Hello, happy Friday!

Continuing on from the theme of this week's free newsletter, this week's bonus newsletter is all about pastry combined with a death row dessert. There are some dishes that I am utterly convinced are universal, beloved by all. I believe this so firmly that to dislike one of these dishes instantly makes me distrustful of you. You don’t like Sticky Toffee Pudding? Big red flag. My love for this dessert is so strong that, given a chance, I would actively lobby for it to be officially named as the UK’s national dessert. And let’s be frank, what’s not to like? It’s warm and cosy, it comes doused in butterscotch sauce and then is served with either copious amounts of custard, cream or ice cream, or sometimes a combination. It is dessert perfection. So naturally, because I can't help myself, today we're messing around with another classic.

In this week's free newsletter, I am talking festive baking, mainly because I have been craving a mince pie all month, and I finally gave in and made a batch!

Mince Pie Recipe

I say I am ‘messing around with’ it, but all the key elements are still here. This recipe is actually a tart, so it starts with a crisp pastry case filled with a fairly classic sticky toffee cake, topped with butterscotch caramel, and finished with toasted vanilla cream that also includes a little caramelised white chocolate. It gives all the classic STP energy, but in a new form and style.

Butterscotch sauce is a subgenre of caramel, made with brown sugar and a much simpler method. Caramel is made by melting and caramelising sugar before butter and cream are added to make a sauce. Using brown sugar like this, you are embracing the natural flavour of the molasses rather than caramelising the sugar and developing new flavour notes. Butterscotch sauce is much easier because you can basically add everything to a pan and cook it until it becomes a silky, smooth sauce. In this recipe, we make a classic butterscotch sauce, but we cook it a little longer so that when it is poured into the tart shell, it is thick enough to hold its shape.

Note: because this butterscotch layer relies on the sugar's natural flavour, I find it is worth buying a really good unrefined dark brown muscovado sugar. Most brown sugars on the supermarket shelf start as refined white sugar, with molasses added back in to make them brown. These sugars are fine, but unrefined sugars have higher molasses levels and a more complex flavour. In this case, this is a highly desirable feature.

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For the pastry, we are using my go-to sweet pastry, made with icing sugar; it is light and crisp and my favourite pastry to work with, the basis for many a recipe. I am also using a favourite piece of bakeware to make these tarts: individual brioche moulds. Whilst these moulds are traditionally used to make small brioche buns, they've become popular in all sorts of baking over the past few years. I’ve seen them used in many bakeries to make croissant tart shells and in others to make a new form of tart case. To use the moulds, you can treat them like any other tart mold: line them with pastry and blind bake them, but there is an even easier method. Bake the tarts upside down. You read that right, upside down. The mould is placed upside down, and the pastry is formed on the outside. Thanks to gravity, the pastry holds its shape perfectly, with zero shrinking and zero puffing up, and it doesn’t need any complicated blind baking; it goes straight in the oven. If you find the whole method of lying and blind baking tarts a little tedious, this may the technique for you.

Note: this pastry method can be used for any style of tart, but for obvious reasons it cannot be used with loose-bottom tart tins, as the base will fall out when upside down.

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For the final element of this recipe, we are doing something unusual (other than baking the tarts upside down, of course): we are going to burnish a vanilla pod with a blow torch. Because this dish is all about warm, toasty vibes, I wanted to add a little more to that. Instead of adding a final flourish of whipped cream, the cream topping is made with toasted vanilla and a little bit of caramelised white chocolate. The flavour is subtle; don’t worry, it doesn’t taste burnt, but it gives the finished tart a real depth of flavour.

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