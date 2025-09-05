🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts, filled with exclusive recipes just like this one, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, it also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

I think when many people hear the word sourdough, they picture one very particular style. It’s the standard ‘white sourdough’ that most bakeries make, you know the type. But, of course, sourdough is just a type of leavening which can be used to make any and all styles of bread. Whilst that classic and extremely popular style of bread is, admittedly, what I make the most I do enjoy playing around with more varied styles of bread utilising my precious sourdough. This new recipe is the result of some recent experimentation, and I’m happy enough with it that I wanted to share it.

I am talking about sourdough potato rolls. You know, those super soft rolls used in almost every smash burger joint. The most popular brand of this roll is Martins Potato Rolls and, despite the fact they’re not sold in the UK, many burger places here in the UK actually import them for their buns. Read that again. Restaurants are importing bread from America. To be honest, this seems a little bit ridiculous to me. Mainly from an environmental standpoint, but also let’s support the bakeries right here at home, right? Anyway. Because I wasn’t going to import some mass-manufactured bread, I decided to set myself a challenge to see how easy it would be to make a sourdough potato roll.

Now, because sourdough was never going to have the same texture as a commercial bread made with all manner of additives, I wasn’t expecting the exact same texture, this is what I was aiming for; a burger bun with a very soft texture, thin crust and mild sweetness. To get this I made a dough that incorporated two techniques. Firstly I used mashed potato and secondly I used the tangzhong method. The result of both is a super soft bun.

Starch (present both in wheat flour and in potatoes) is particularly good at absorbing water and, more importantly, holding onto it. Adding potatoes into our dough means we are upping the starch content and therefore increasing the amount of water the dough will hold onto as it bakes. Similarly, the tangzhong process, through heating flour and water together, gelatinises the flour which results in more moisture retention. The result is super fluffy bread.