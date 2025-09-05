🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts, filled with exclusive recipes, you can become a paid subscriber to receive the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, it also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

Hello! Happy Friday!

I arrived back home in London yesterday and, after a week of glorious sunshine, the universe said enough is enough and welcomed me home with torrential rain. Whilst that could seem like a bit of a downer to some people, to me it just made me think autumnal baking season is right around the corner!

A few weeks ago, I reposted my ‘busy bakers sourdough’ recipe, a simplified method of making a sourdough loaf that I initially worked on back in the sourdough heights that were the pandemic years. To be honest, I had gotten a little out of practice with baking with sourdough. The renovation, writing my next book, life just kind of got in the way. That simplified recipe was the perfect way to dip my toe back in the sourdough game. I also wondered whether sourdough would still be as popular with home bakers when life had basically gone back to normal and our lives were as busy as ever. I was incredibly shocked by the response. Over on Instagram, when I posted the video, 10,000 people requested to recipe. 10,000! It honestly blew me away. But it also got me thinking and also, frankly, inspired me a little. Since there was clearly still a lot of love for sourdough recipes, I wanted to jump straight back in and make something new. I wanted to make a sourdough potato roll. Inspired by the incredibly soft and pillowy rolls used at many a smashburger joint, I wanted to make a sourdough version. After making version after version, I think I’ve come up with a delicious sourdough recipe. They’re not exactly the same; they have a bit more chew when compared to the commercial yeasted version. They also have so much more flavour, but they still make for a delicious burger bun, and they’re my new favourite bread for a breakfast sandwich. That recipe is this weeks ‘Second Helpings’ recipe (my paid bonus newsletter) but, for this weeks free newsletter, I dug back into the archive for another sourdough favourite, the sourdough chocolate chip cookie.

On 'Second Helpings' this week I share my sourdough recipe for potato rolls, the super soft buns that make the absolute best burger bun or vessel for the ultimate breakfast sandwich

Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookie. That collection of words gets me excited, makes me think something delicious is around the corner. The sourdough in question is discard, sourdough starter that is commonly thrown away during the feeding process. Used in this cookie recipe, you end up with what looks like a picture-perfect chocolate chip cookie and which tastes like, in my not-so-humble opinion, one of the best chocolate chip cookies you’ll ever eat. And don’t just take my word for it. This recipe, another from the pandemic days, is one that I get feedback on the most. I have heard from so many people that this makes their ultimate cookie. It is also one that many a professional baker has ended up using. I have heard from a handful of bakeries, in various countries, that they make and sell a version of this cookie. This, to me, is the ultimate compliment. I think you can probably tell from this preamble that I am pretty proud of this recipe. I really hope, for those of you that haven’t yet come across it, that you love it as much as I do.

To make a sourdough cookie is a question of ingredient trickery. Sourdough starter (most commonly) is a 50:50 mix of water and flour. To be able to use this sourdough discard in this recipe, we need to remove an equal amount of flour and water, which is then replaced with sourdough discard. The flour is obviously not a problem, but how do you remove water when, at first glance, there is no water in a cookie? Firstly, we can brown the butter. Butter, in the UK and in Europe, is about 82% fat and the remaining 18% is water. By browning the butter, we don’t just amplify the flavour, we also eliminate the water. This eliminated water can be replaced by the water in the sourdough discard. To add more discard, we need to eliminate even more water. The only other water is found in the eggs, specifically the egg whites. By removing the egg whites entirely and just using yolks, we can add even more discard. This recipe was based on the cookie from my first book, The Boy Who Bakes, which came out in 2011 and has long been out of print. That recipe used 225g butter and 2 large eggs. By browning the butter and removing the egg whites, 120ml of water is removed from the recipe (egg whites are 90% water but I treated the whole 100% as water to simplify things a little). Because sourdough starter is 50% water and 50% flour, this means we can use a total of 240g starter if we also reduce the amount of flour in the recipe by 120g. This is a nice amount of sourdough discard, meaning we use up a good amount of waste product, but also add a large enough amount to add a decent amount of flavour to the cookie.

Because the starter has some acidity and plenty of resulting tang, the sourdough discard does a couple things. It balances out the sweetness of the cookie but it also amplifies the overall flavour. It heightens the flavour of the chocolate and gives the flavour of the cookie dough a real boost. It’s like your favourite chocolate cookie but with the volume turned up.

Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes 25 cookies

225g unsalted butter, diced

220g caster sugar

220g light brown sugar

380g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp flaked sea salt

3 large egg yolks

240g sourdough starter discard (100% hydration)

1 tsp vanilla extract

500g dark chocolate, roughly chopped

A Note On Chocolate

To make these cookies you can use any style of chocolate you’d like, but my preferred choice to make a delicious and visually appealing cookie is to use either wafers/feves like the sort made by Guittard (their baking discs are a mainstay in my kitchen), or chop up bars of good quality chocolate. Discs/wafers are great because they can generally be added to the cookie dough without any chopping and, because they’re nice and flat, they create some nice layering in the cookie. Chopped bars of chocolate work well because the irregularity of the chopped chocolate adds a nice mix of textures to the cookie. Personally I would avoid using chips as chips are made with less cocoa butter so the chocolate holds its shape particularly well so the chocolate doesn’t melt into the cookie dough and I don’t think the resulting flavour or texture is as good as the other two options. You may also have noticed I haven’t suggested a cocoa percentage for the chocolate. In this recipe the chocolate is a mix-in and therefore not part of the structure of the cookie dough so you’re free to use whatever you’d like. Personally I think a cookie has the best balance of sweetness when a dark chocolate with around 65-75% cocoa is used. But if you want to use milk chocolate or white chocolate, you do you.

To make the cookies we first need to brown the butter. Place the butter into a saucepan and over medium/high heat cook until the butter melts and then starts to splutter. This noisy stage of the process is the water slowly being cooked out of the fat. Once the noisy bubbling subsides and the butter starts to foam this is the stage at which the water has evaporated. Once brown flecks appear in the butter remove the pan from the heat and pour the butter into a large bowl. Once browned you should have 185g unsalted butter left (thats if using butter with an 82% fat content). Add the sugars to the butter and whisk to combine. Set the bowl aside for 30 minutes until the butter has cooled to room temperature. Meanwhile, place the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt into a large bowl and whisk together to combine.

When ready to make the cookies beat the butter and sugar with an electric mixer, fitted with the whisk attachment, for about 2-3 minutes until well combined. Add the egg yolks and whisk for 2-3 minutes on medium/high. Don’t worry if this looks separated or greasy at the moment, it will come together once we’ve added the starter. Place the bowl on your scale and measure in the required sourdough discard, adding the vanilla as well. Mix in for a few minutes or until the mixture becomes smooth and fully combined, it should look a little like a thick cake batter. Add in the flour mixture and mix in on low speed, just until everything comes together as a dough. Finally, switch to the paddle attachment and add the chocolate, mixing briefly until evenly distributed. Press a sheet of clingfilm onto the surface of the cookie dough and refrigerate for at least 4 hours before baking (my preferred time frame to bake these is between 4-24 hours).

When ready to bake preheat the oven to 180C (160C Fan) and line a couple baking trays with parchment paper. Roll the cookies into balls roughly 70g in size, placing 6 per baking tray, with plenty of space between each one as these will spread. Sprinkle the cookies with a little flaked sea salt.

Bake in the preheated over for about 16-18 minutes or until the cookies are lightly browned around the outside. If the cookies come out a little puffy looking give the baking tray and firm tap on the counter to help them flatten a little. Allow to cool on the baking tray for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Stored in a sealed container these will keep for 4-5 days. You can also freeze these balls of cooke dough for up to a month, baking straight from frozen with just a minute or two of extra bake time.

Tips: this recipe makes a lot, 25 cookies to be exact. If you don’t need that many you can of course halve the recipe but you can also very easily freeze these cookies. Once the dough is made and the cookies have been formed into balls you can freeze them to bake off at a later date. Simply place them onto a parchment lined tray and place in the freezer for a couple hours until solid. At this point you can pop them in a ziploc bag and keep them frozen for up to three months. I freeze them separated on a tray first so that when they’re in a bag and touching they don’t end up glued together. To bake them you can actually bake them straight from the freezer, just add a couple minutes extra baking time to account for their frozen starting point.

