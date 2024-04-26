🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts like this one, filled with exclusive recipes, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, that also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe, to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

Sometimes you just need a good cookie. That is a feeling I have most weeks, when nothing else will do other than a delicious cookie. Preferably that cookie will still be a touch warm from the oven, so that the chocolate, because of course it includes chocolate, is still a little melted and the textures of the cookie are perfect. I was in that mood earlier this week, so I set about making a cookie perfect for those moments when all you want is a warm comforting hug, like only a great cookie can provide.

For the cookie I wanted to incorporate toasted honey, a favourite technique that adds a really toasted bittersweet flavour to the caramel (if you made this recipe you’ll understand my love for the technique) and that led me down a patch of similarly roasty toasty flavours. The perfect match for the honey is tahini, the roasted sesame flavour is nothing short of a perfect pairing to the toasted honey. And because of course the cookie needed chocolate what better variety for those flavours than roasted white chocolate. All of those roasted and toasted flavours together were bound to make something delicious and oh boy did they. As you may know, I have written a new book called Small Batch Cookies which is out this autumn and I love this recipe so much I wish I was able to put a version of it in the book, but sadly it went to print a couple weeks ago and despite my begging, my editor didn't think it wise to stop the print run and re-edit the book. The books loss is your gain!

For the roasted/caramelised white chocolate, you can happily use a version you’ve bought (such as Valrhona’s Dulcey, you can even get bars of it made by Waitrose these days) or you can very easily make your own, find out how in this weeks free newsletter.

As we are talking cookies, what better time to remind you that, later this year, my new book Small Batch Cookies is released and it’s currently available to pre-order everywhere books are sold. As we get nearer to the launch I will also be announcing some fun pre-order competitions so if you’ve already ordered a copy keep your eyes out! Because there is still issues with global shipping the US release has slipped slightly, the new release date is Sept 17th. Excitingly I am also just starting to plan a book tour in the US so if you want me to visit your city give me a shout!

Ok, back to cookies!

