The title of this recipe basically tells you everything you need to know: it’s a classic British flavour combination mashed together with a classic Swedish recipe. What the title doesn’t tell you is that they’re damn delicious and that I am absolutely obsessed with them.

Yes, this week is all about one of my favourite Lent traditions, the Swedish Semla. Whilst the Swedes celebrate with these delicious buns, there are so many different ways that this religious festival is marked around the world. While I think of these as ‘lent buns’, strictly speaking, they’re made and served before Lent on ‘Fat Tuesday’, or Shrove Tuesday, as you may also know it, the day before Lent begins. In the UK, the day is known as pancake day, and whilst the religious element is not important to many people who join in with the batter-based festivities, the pancakes have always been a mainstay of British culture. In France, they make Galette de Rois, a puff pastry filled with frangipane. In Italy, they celebrate with strips of fried dough known as Chiacchiere, and in Denmark, they make Fastelavnsboller, a soft chocolate-topped bun stuffed with cream and a paste called ‘remonce’, made from butter, sugar and marzipan. Unsurprisingly, the Danish bun has rather a lot in common with today’s recipe from just over the border in Sweden.

The recipe makes twelve, which I know is a lot, so if you want to halve it, you can absolutely reduce it to a batch of six. The recipe also includes quite a few elements, so you can spread the work out over a couple of days should you want. The jam can be made weeks in advance, the pastry cream up to two days in advance and the bread dough can be made and given its first rise overnight in the fridge.

Rhubarb and Custard

This is one of those flavour combinations that I turn to at least once a year, generally as my first foray into the new season’s offerings. It is also one of those flavour combos that just gives me all the feels, it is nostalgic, it is comforting, it is outstandingly delicious! The vanilla and the creaminess are a beautiful foil to rhubarb’s sharpness. In this recipe, the rhubarb is turned into a jam, and this is a jam I go hard on each year, making multiple batches to extend my enjoyment of rhubarb season as long as I can. It is an old standby, and you can find the recipe here (you can halve it if you wish to make a smaller batch).

Semla

To showcase the rhubarb and custard flavours, I decided to use them in another yearly favourite, the Swedish Semla. This is a bun made and served around Lent, traditionally just on Fat Tuesday, otherwise known as Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Day. Classically, these are soft, fluffy buns flavoured with cardamom, with an almond filling and whipped cream added on top. This version is my rhubarb-and-custard take on this classic idea. If you're familiar with the Swedish bun, you might be thinking the jam isn’t traditional, which is true… unless you go over the border to Norway, where their lent baking tradition, the Fastelavnsboller, is a very similar bun, but they replace the almond paste with jam, commonly blueberry jam. So maybe you could say this is a bit of a mash-up of traditions.

Almond Paste

The key filling to a classic semla is almond paste, mandelmassa. You can make this filling in a host of different ways. Some recipes use egg whites, some use milk and some use water. Whilst they all seem to vary in style, they ultimately make a very similar product.

The method I have always used is to blend together some shop-bought almond paste (or marzipan, as it’s easier to find in the UK) with bread crumbs, which are pulled from the centre of the cardamom buns, and a little water. This time, I decided to do it a little differently. I simply ground some toasted almonds with sugar until a very powdery mix formed, then slowly added water until I had a soft, pipeable paste. The advantage to this method is I could use almonds with their skin for a boost in flavour, I could also control the sugar level.

To give the paste a little boost of flavour, I added a pinch of salt, a little extra ground cardamom and a few drops of almond extract. These are all optional, but I liked the additional layering of flavour.

Custard

Now, I promised rhubarb and custard, so how do we get custard into this recipe? Traditionally, these buns are topped with simple whipped cream, but in this recipe, the whipped cream is folded into pastry cream to make a classic French ‘creme diplomat’. Most recipes for this cream that you can find on the internet and modern cookbooks are classic pastry cream recipes with basic whipped cream, but they technically leave out one element: gelatine. You can absolutely leave this out, but I find it gives the cream a little extra stability and makes it easier to pipe atop the buns. You can add the gelatine a few different ways but the easiest is to add it to the hot pastry cream.

A Brief Note on Gelatine

Gelatine can be a confusing ingredient, which strength do you use, should you measure by weight or number of sheets? What about powder?

Gelatine is sold according to its strength, known as its bloom. These differing strengths are known as titanium, bronze, silver, gold, and platinum. Technically, they all have different strengths, but the sheet size is adjusted so that no matter which you use, they’ll set the same amount of liquid. That means a titanium gelatine leaf would weigh 5g, but a platinum leaf would only weigh 1.5g, and both would be able to set the exact same amount of liquid. Why bother selling different types of gelatine if they all do the same job? The other difference between the different blooms is the clarity at which they set. Titanium gelatine will set liquids with the least clarity, whilst platinum gelatine will create a set liquid that is crystal clear.

With the question of gelatine strength hopefully now clear, it should be obvious why I simply call for a sheet of gelatine, not its weight or strength; whichever sheet you use will work. In the UK, the most commonly sold brand of gelatine is platinum strength, so that is what I use. If you see a recipe that suggests a weight of sheet gelatine then it should also include the style, otherwise it is possible to use the wrong sort. If the recipe is from a British food writer, it is very likely to be platinum simply down to availability.

If you’re reading this from the US and are wondering how to convert recipes that call for sheet gelatine to powder, I have a simple conversion for you. 1 sheet of gelatine is equal to 2g of powdered gelatine dissolved in 1 tbsp of water. So, one packet of powdered gelatine (which is 0.25oz) is equal to three sheets of gelatine.

