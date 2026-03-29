Hello, happy Sunday!

I have been on the road a lot the last few weeks, and with the US leg of my book tour just over a week away, the miles are still ticking up. Being away from home has me craving all sorts of home comforts. I don’t know about you, but when I’m homesick, I don’t crave anything complicated or fancy; I want a big bowl of pasta, a Sunday roast, or, most likely, a delicious crumble topped with lashings of custard.

Book Tour Dates

UK

Mon 30th March - Ty Melin, Cardiff - SOLD OUT

Tue 31st March - Topping & Co Bath

Friday 3rd April - Fortnum and Mason (Truffle Masterclass 2-4pm + Kitchen Stories 6.30-8pm)

US

8th April - Book Larder, Seattle

10th April - Vivienne’s Culinary Books, Portland

11th April - Seattle Baking Club, Seattle - SOLD OUT

13th April - Omnivore Books, SF

14th April - Parachute Bakery, SF (Menu Takeover and Book Signing)

17th April - Fat + Flour, LA

18th April - LA Times Festival Of Books

20th April - Hani’s Bakery (Special Menu Item and Book Signing)

21st April - Bold Fork Books, DC

Canada

22nd April - Good Egg, Toronto

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When it comes to desserts, I don’t think there are many that hit as many comforting notes as a classic crumble. When I was a child, crumble made an appearance most Sundays. Most of the time, it was a simple apple affair, but occasionally, my mum's love of sharp fruits meant we’d get a rhubarb version (with home-grown fruit) or maybe a gooseberry version. I can vividly remember my mum whipping up the crumble topping using nothing more than a knife and the plastic bowl from her ancient Kenwood mixer. I can picture this so clearly that I can even remember multiple times where she would stand in the doorway of our living room, making the crumble whilst also keeping an eye on the latest episode of Coronation Street.

In this version, I wanted to make something that made me feel cosy and happy to be home, so it is a gentle spin on a classic apple crumble, just made with some additional rhubarb and topped with a brown-butter hazelnut crumble, and, of course, served with plenty of vanilla custard. Shockingly, I am actually only a recent convert to custard. My preferred topping was always the contrast between the heat of cream or ice cream and the warmth of the crumble. Due to my fiancé’s love of custard, I have now adopted it as our go-to option. I tend to have it warm for the first serving, and when leftovers are served in the following days, I serve the custard chilled. I say leftovers because, whilst you can make a small-batch version, day-old crumble is almost better than the freshly made dish; it becomes a tad stodgier, and when it comes to crumble, that middle layer where the crumble meets the fruit is by far the best part.