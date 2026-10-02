The Boy Who Bakes

The Boy Who Bakes

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Tom Natan's avatar
Tom Natan
Oct 6

I made the cake on Sunday and it’s delicious! The white chocolate ganache did curdle when I whipped it even with the gelatine (although I didn’t have platinum so maybe that was the problem). I remixed it with the rest of the ganache and then whipped it less, put it on the layers and into the fridge before stacking them and that seemed to stabilize it. It was perfect with a cognac after dinner.

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Dimana D's avatar
Dimana D
Oct 4

I made the cake part yesterday and I wanted to say how good this recipe is!! So easy to make and SO packed with flavors! Thank you for sharing this recipe here, it really is beautifully delicious 🙏🏻♥️ I'm definitely getting your second book too 🙌🏻

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