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It is no secret, I am sure you’ll agree, that I am slightly obsessed with the whipped salted caramel cake from my book Chocolate Baking. Considering the fact that the cake is currently on sale in well over 100 bakeries in more than 25 countries, I think it’s also safe to say lots of other people are obsessed too. Now, while I could be rather content making that cake over and over again, I think you, my wonderful readers, might get a little bored. So, today I am making a new slab cake, a new autumnal spin. None of the flavours of the original but the construction and the vibes are similar, its the warm and cosy cousin to the caramel cake. I hope you love it as much as I do.

This version of the cake starts with a can of pumpkin and my yearly pondering on how to make a pumpkin loaf more interesting. Not that it strictly needs to be more interesting; a warmly spiced and slightly damp pumpkin loaf is a thing of beauty. But it is me; I do like to complicate things (admittedly sometimes without cause). The initial thought was to make a cake inspired by a pumpkin spice latte, because whilst the combo of coffee and pumpkin is common in the drink, I don’t see it used that often in baking, and this seemed like a strange omission, a missed trick. Because this cake also includes chocolate, I think it would be more appropriate to call it a pumpkin spice mocha cake.

London Event with Nik Sharma

Before we get to the recipe, I wanted to share some information about a fun upcoming event with my friend Nik Sharma. Nik is visiting London to promote his wonderful new book, Fundamentals of Flavor, which is a fascinating and delicious blending of his science background and his wonderful way with flavour. While in town, he is hosting two book events, including an intimate evening at Honey & Co where he’ll be in conversation with Itamar and Sarit. The event is on Oct 13th, and you can get tickets below.

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The cake uses the unbelievably simple muffin method: the wet ingredients are stirred into the dry, creating a moist, tender sheet cake that is then layered with two different chocolate fillings. The star of the show is a coffee-infused milk chocolate ganache, with the chocolate becoming a rich, creamy foil to the coffee's bitterness. The secondary filling, the accent to the bitterness of the coffee, is a cardamom-infused whipped white chocolate ganache, a very light and creamy affair with the floral notes of cardamom that are the perfect pairing with absolutely everything else going on in this recipe.

Compared to the original caramel cake, this is a little more user-friendly and approachable. It is also, to me at least, the very essence of autumn. It is warm and cosy, tender with gentle spicing. You can serve this cake a couple of different ways; you can serve it simply as is, a delicious slab cake with no extra adornment needed, or you can serve slices of the cake with a little extra whipped ganache and a final flourish of a pumpkin seed brittle, how I’d serve this cake if I were serving it at a pop-up. The choice is yours.

Pumpkin Spice Mocha Slab Cake

Serves 10-12

Cardamom Whipped White Chocolate Ganache

450ml whipping or double cream

5 cardamom pods

2 tsp vanilla bean paste

1 sheet gelatine, platinum strength (optional)

150g white chocolate, finely chopped

Milk Chocolate Ganache

250ml whipping or double cream

20g coarsely ground coffee

250g milk chocolate (38-40% cocoa solids), finely chopped

25g unsalted butter, room temperature

Pumpkin Sheet Cake

135g unsalted butter, diced

165g plain flour

1 + 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp ground cardamom

1/2 tsp freshly ground nutmeg

200g light brown sugar

2 large eggs

280g canned pumpkin puree

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To make the cardamom ganache, add the cream to a saucepan and place over medium heat. Using a mortar and pestle, bash the cardamom pods to crack them open and gently bruise the seeds. We don’t need a fine powder for this element, so you don’t need to go to town on the cardamom. Add the cardamom and the vanilla to the saucepan and stir to combine. Bring the cream to a boil, then remove from the heat and cover with a lid. Set aside for an hour to infuse.

Place the gelatine in a bowl of ice-cold water and set aside for 5 minutes to soften.

NOTE: The gelatine in this recipe is optional, but it helps stabilise the whipped ganache and prevents the cream from becoming grainy. If you leave it out, be very careful when whipping the ganache to prevent it from becoming grainy.

Place the pan back on the heat and bring it to a simmer. Meanwhile, add the chocolate to a bowl or large jug and melt, using either a bain-marie or a microwave. Pour the cream into a jug, through a fine mesh sieve to remove the cardamom. Remove the gelatine from the water, squeeze out any excess moisture, and stir into the cream. Pour the cream over the melted chocolate in three additions, stirring well between each addition. The finished ganache will be thin but don’t worry this is by design; the higher proportion of cream is to allow the whipping of this mixture. Cover with a sheet of cling film, pressing onto the surface of the ganache to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate for at least four hours before using. You can prepare the ganache up to two days in advance, then whip it when ready to use.

For the milk chocolate ganache, place the cream and coffee into a saucepan, place over medium heat, and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and cover with a lid. Set aside for 30 minutes to infuse. Return the pan to the heat and bring to a simmer. Meanwhile, add the chocolate to a bowl or large jug and melt, using either a bain-marie or the microwave. Pour the cream into a jug, through a fine mesh sieve to remove the ground coffee. Press gently on the back of the ground coffee to extract as much cream as possible. If the cream volume has reduced (some will naturally be absorbed by the coffee), top up with a little extra cream. Pour the cream over the chocolate in three additions, stirring well between each addition, to form a silky smooth ganache.

Get The Book

Note: this method of making a ganache by melting the chocolate and stirring in the cream slowly is one I use extensively in my book Chocolate Baking. You can find more about this method in the book, but briefly, it's designed to ensure a well-emulsified mixture, which prevents your ganache from separating.

Once the ganache is smooth and silky, add the butter and stir until fully combined. Cover with cling film and set aside for a few hours until it is thick and spreadable. You can also refrigerate the ganache to speed up the process; just be careful not to leave it so long that it becomes too firm to spread.

Preheat the oven to 170ºC (150ºC fan). Lightly grease a 9x13 brownie tin and line it with a large sheet of parchment paper, so the excess paper hangs over the two longer sides of the tin. Secure the parchment with a couple of metal binder clips. Use the parchment overhang as a sling to remove the cake once it has cooled.

To make the cake, add the butter to a small saucepan and cook until melted. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, salt, and spices. In a large jug or second bowl, add the sugar, eggs, and pumpkin puree and whisk until completely smooth. Pour in the butter and whisk until fully combined with the pumpkin mixture. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir together with the whisk until the batter is smooth and lump-free. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and spread into an even layer. Bake in the preheated oven for about 18-20 minutes, or until the cake starts to pull away from the sides of the tin and springs back to a light touch. Remove and set on a wire rack to cool.

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To assemble the cake, scrape the ganache into a piping bag fitted with a plain round tip (you can also portion it with a spoon, but I find a piping bag easiest). Spoon about a third of the white chocolate ganache into a bowl and whisk until it holds stiff peaks. Scrape this mixture into a second piping bag fitted with a basketweave piping tip (such as this). You can also spread the white chocolate mixture with a spoon, but I find the piping bag method easier.

Remove the cake from the tin and use a serrated bread knife to gently trim the edges, taking just a little off each side. Baking the cake at a low temperature helps keep it relatively flat, but the edges are sometimes where the height differs, so trimming them gives you a neat, flat surface to work with. Use the knife to cut the cake into three equally sized rectangles.

Place the first cake layer on a serving platter and pipe on a layer of ganache. Spread it evenly to fully cover the cake underneath. Pipe a thin layer of the white chocolate ganache on top of the milk chocolate layer and spread to even it out. Repeat with the second cake layer. Place the final layer of sheet cake on top, then put the platter in the fridge or freezer to firm up the filling a little. I carefully pop the cake into the freezer for about 20 minutes to help everything set, which makes it easier to add the final decoration. Finally, spread the remaining milk chocolate ganache over the top and longer sides of the cake. This layer is designed to be very thin, so don't worry if it looks thinner than you expected; we are just locking in moisture by sealing the sides of the cake. Don’t worry about the two ends of the cake; we'll trim them off, so there is no point wasting ganache on them. Refrigerate to help everything set.

To serve, use a very sharp knife to trim the ends of the cake, revealing the neatly assembled layers.

You can either slice and serve the cake as is, or make the extra addition below and serve it alongside the leftover white chocolate ganache.

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Maple Pumpkin Seed Brittle

75g pumpkin seeds

1 + 1/2 tbsp maple syrup

Pinch of flaked sea salt

To make the brittle, place the pumpkin seeds, salt, and maple syrup into a bowl and stir until the seeds are evenly coated. Scrape onto a parchment-lined baking tray and spread into an even layer, keeping the seeds together in one connected mass. Bake in the preheated oven for about 25-30 minutes or until the brittle is golden brown. Remove and set aside for 30 minutes, until cooled and crisp. Break into small shards.

To serve, cut the cake into slices. Remove the remaining white chocolate ganache from the fridge and whip until it holds stiff peaks. Spoon a little ganache atop each slice, then garnish with some of the brittle.

Notes: If you want to serve the cake using the simpler serving suggestion, reduce the white chocolate ganache recipe by 2/3, either using 1/3 of a sheet of gelatine or omitting it entirely, should you wish. The assembled cake will keep in the fridge for 3-4 days; just press cling film onto the exposed ends of the cake to prevent it from drying out. Whilst I prefer to store the cake in the fridge, it tastes and feels best once it has come to room temperature for at least 30 minutes before serving.