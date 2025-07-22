This post is sponsored by Ooni

It is well and truly summer season, it has been one hell of a scorcher of a week. Not a week I would really want to be making pastry. Instead of the peach pie I was craving, I decided to make a cake, inspired by the pie. It is easier to make, a little less punishing in the heat and still absolutely delicious with all the flavour notes you’d get from the pie.

To make this cake, I chose to use a favourite technique known as ‘reverse creaming’. Not only does this help you make an excellent cake it is also great for baking on hot days. With the traditional ‘creaming’ method, butter and sugar are beaten together until light and fluffy. With ‘reverse creaming’, the butter is instead combined with the dry goods; the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. The butter is mixed until the mixture looks like breadcrumbs, after which the liquid ingredients are added. The method is almost as easy as the all-in-one method, but it has a couple wonderful advantages. By combining the flour with the butter, the flour particles are coated in fat which prevents excess gluten development, it also results in cake layers that bake flat and level, perfect for making layer cakes.

To make this cake, I used the Ooni Halo Pro. If you read my post a few weeks ago, you know that I was incredibly impressed using this spiral-style stand mixer when making bread, but I wanted to put its other capabilities to the test. Unlike commercial spiral mixers, the Ooni Halo Pro also comes with the other two attachments you’d expect in any domestic mixer; a whisk and a flat beater, both of which I used to make today’s recipe. I love that these attachments make this a great all-rounder, and this is combined with everything else I loved about the mixer. Strong motor, large bowl, the inbuilt timer and the unique breaker bar. Learn more about the Ooni Halo Pro here.

Peach Pie Cake

Serves 10

Buttermilk Cake Layers

325g plain flour

350g golden caster sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1/2 tsp fine sea salt

125g unsalted butter, very soft

3 large eggs

150ml buttermilk

40ml neutral-tasting oil

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Swiss Meringue Buttercream

120g egg white, roughly 3 large egg whites

240g light brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

1 tsp ground cinnamon

360g unsalted butter, diced and at room temperature

Filling

100g peach jam (I used a homemade peach and vanilla jam)

100g diced fresh peach

To Decorate

Peach jam

Diced fresh peach

Pastry scraps

Preheat the oven to 180ºC (160ºC Fan). Lightly grease 2x20cm round cake tins and line the bases with parchment paper.

Add the flour, sugar, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and salt to the bowl of the Ooni Halo Pro stand mixer. With the flexible beater attached, mix together briefly until evenly mixed. Add the softened butter and mix on low speed, around 25-30%, until the butter is mixed into the dry goods and the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Increase the speed slightly to medium, around 40-50%, and add the eggs one at a time, followed by the buttermilk, oil and vanilla. Continue mixing until the batter is smooth.

Divide the batter evenly between the two prepared cake pans and spread into even layers. Bake in the preheated oven for about 25-30 minutes or until the cakes spring back to a light touch and are starting to pull away from the sides of the tins. Remove and set aside for 10-15 minutes before turning out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

To make the buttercream, add the egg whites, brown sugar and vanilla to the bowl of the Halo Pro mixer and place the bowl over a pan of simmering water. Whisk gently just until the mixture is hot to the touch and the sugar has dissolved. Remove and place the bowl onto the mixer and attach the whisk attachment. Whisk on high speed, around 90-100%, until the meringue holds stiff peaks and is at room temperature - this can take up to 7 minutes. Add the cinnamon and mix briefly to combine. Add the butter, a piece or two at a time, and continue mixing until the butter is fully combined and the mixture has formed a buttercream-like texture. Switch to the flexible beater and on low speed, 15-20%, mix for 5-10 minutes or until the buttercream is incredibly smooth and silky. This stage is completely optional, but it helps to eliminate any bubbles and makes the silkiest possible buttercream.

To decorate the cake, place one of the cake layers onto a plate or cake stand and top with a thin layer of buttercream. Pipe a small dam of buttercream around the edge of the cake and fill the centre of the cake with the peach jam and diced peach, mixed together, spreading into an even layer. Add the second cake layer and finally add the remaining buttercream, spreading over the top and sides of the cake, decorating as you wish.

To decorate, I like to add a little extra of the peach filling around the edges of the cake and decorate with a few pastry scraps.

Kept covered, this cake will keep for 2-3 days.