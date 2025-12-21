🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts, filled with exclusive recipes just like this one, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, it also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

Happy Christmas!

I can’t believe the year is already at an end! The months have flown by incredibly fast, and I’m not sure where all that time went. But then I look back at everything I’ve done this year, and it feels like a very productive and delicious year. Before I sign off for the year, I wanted to give you just one more festive dessert idea, something that feels appropriate for the season but is also a great option for those amongst you who don’t love traditional festive flavours, specifically all the traditional spicing used in a lot of classic Christmas dishes.

For my final dish of the year, I made another dessert that fits into my go-to dessert blueprint - the central element, something saucy, something creamy, and something crunchy. The central focus might be a slice of a tart or a warm ginger pudding or, in this case, a classic chocolate mousse. Whilst you might be thinking, okay, a chocolate mousse - so far so straightforward, it is the other elements that make this dish sing. Hidden underneath the mousse is a boozy blackberry compote, and atop it is a dollop of whipped cream and a generous handful of salted panettone croutons. It’s a textural delight and a brilliant mashup of vibrant flavour. It’s festive without overdoing it.

Whilst I wouldn’t be opposed to serving this on Christmas Day, for which I think it would be a perfect dessert, I am going in another direction. To celebrate my upcoming book and to share it with my family, I will be making one of my favourite desserts, a giant meringue tumble. It is made with a mountain of cocoa swirled meringues held together with lashings of cream. When ready to serve, the tumble is finished by pouring over chocolate orange sauce, creme anglaise and scattering over some toasted hazelnuts and orange segments. It’s a perfectly showy centre piece but also entirely prepared ahead; my single requirement for a Christmas dessert.

If that sounds good to you, why not pre-order a copy of Chocolate Baking? Considering how quickly this year has flown by, March 5th is going to be here in no time at all! Also, for those of you who have already pre-ordered a copy, keep hold of your receipts, because a big giveaway is coming early next year!

Pre-Order Chocolate Baking

If you want some other last-minute options for a festive dessert, let me remind you of a few dishes from the newsletter archives

Peppermint Pattie Cream Pie (paid)

Burnt Honey Tart (paid)

Pistachio Mousse with Salad Cocoa Streusel (paid)

Brown Butter Milk Chocolate Buche de Noel (free)

Horchata Flan (free)

Mint Chocolate Torte (free)

Tarte Tatin Hand Pies (paid)

Sticky Toffee with Miso Butterscotch Sauce (paid)

I also wanted to end the year with a big, hearty thank you. Writing this newsletter is such a wonderful part of my year, and I will never take it for granted. So, no matter whether you’re a free or paid subscriber, I am so thankful that you allow my chocolate-stained scribblings into your inbox each and every week. I am so excited for next year, and I have so many exciting things planned around the launch of the book and for this newsletter, and I can’t wait to share them with you. Have a great Christmas, and I’ll be back after a week off with your regularly scheduled tasty treats.