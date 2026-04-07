Hello from 25,00 feet up in the air, somewhere over Greeenland, about to begin the North American leg of my book tour. Yes, that’s right, not just the US anymore; we added a last-minute visit to Canada, my first book event in the country! The first event of the tour is tomorrow, so I thought I should give you one last reminder of all of the events coming up over the next couple of weeks. I really hope to see lots of you at one of these events, but fair warning, some events are close to selling out, so do make sure to book if you’re hoping to come along (some events are drop-in and don’t require a ticket).

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Whilst I am across the pond, I also need your help. Where should I eat? Send me all of your bakery and restaurant recommendations, coffee shops, and cocktail bars, also very welcome.

See you stateside! x

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Wednesday 8th April - Seattle

Book Larder

Starting the tour off at one of my all-time favorite cookbook stores, Seattle’s brilliant Book Larder. At this event, I’ll also be demoing a recipe from the book. Events at this store have been amongst my favorites, so I’m excited to be back.

Tickets

Friday 10th April - Portland

Vivienne’s Culinary Books 6-8pm

This will be my first time in Portland, and what better way to experience the place and its people than a bake swap? This is not a normal book event its a fun evening where we can share our mutual love of baking. Come and meet me, bring along a dozen of your favourite chocolate recipes and a box, to take home a selection of what everyone else brings. The ticket also includes a signed copy of the book.

Tickets

Saturday 11th April - Seattle

Seattle Baking Club

EVENT SOLD OUT

Monday 13th April - San Francisco

Omnivore Books - 6.30pm

Back in one of my favorite cities, I am thrilled to be back at the brilliant Omnivore Books, where I’ll be in conversation with Amy Guittard of the Guittard Chocolate Company.

Note: this is a free, un-ticketed event, and seating is allocated on a first-come, first-served basis

Pre-Order A Book From Omnivore

Tuesday 14th April - San Francisco

Parachute Bakery Menu Takeover - 9am-1pm

I am so excited to come and hang out at this fab bakery in the Ferry Building. The bakers have come up with a menu inspired by the book, and these items will be available all day until they’re sold out. I will also be hanging out in the bakery, signing copies of the book, from 9am until 1pm. Come and say hi and get yourself a delicious pastry

Note: no ticket required, the bakery will be open as normal with a menu of special items inspired by the book. Come say hi, get a pastry and a copy of the book!

Friday 17th April - Los Angeles

Fat & Flour (Culver City) - 6.30pm

Another bakery event, this one is going to be a lot of fun. I’ll be in conversation with the brilliant Nicole Rucker, and there’ll be a chocolate tasting, chocolate treats, and copies of the book will be available.

Tickets

Saturday 18th April - Los Angeles

LA Times Festival of Books - Demo at 3.30pm

The only time in my life ill be on the same lineup as Larry Daviid

I was very excited to be asked to join the lineup of this year's LA Times Festival of Books, and I’ll be on the culinary stage, demoing a recipe from the book, at 3.30pm. I’ll also be signing books after the event

Info

Monday 20th April - NYC

Hanis Bakery 10am-1pm

Come and hang out at the fabulous Hani’s Bakery, where the bakers will be making THE cake, the chocolate and whipped caramel cake that has gone viral back home in London. I'll be hanging out and signing copies of the book from 10am-1pm, so come by and say hi!

Note: this is a drop-in event, no ticket required. Come say hi, get a slice of cake and a copy of the book

Tuesday 21st April - Washington DC

Bold Fork Books - 7pm

For my last US tour stop ill be in the capital at Bold Fork Books. I’ll be in conversation with pastry chef Paola Velez, author of Bodega Bakes. I was blown away by the welcome the last time I visited Bold Fork, so do come back and make it equally good.

Tickets

Wednesday 22nd - Toronto

Good Egg - 5.30pm

This will be my very first book event in Canada and my first visit to the country since I was 18, many years ago. I will be in conversation with local pastry chef Jason Hudson. This is also my FINAL book tour event, so let’s end it in style!

Tickets