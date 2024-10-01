I am currently crashed out on my hotel bed, trying to stave off jet lag, by desperately trying to stay awake as late as I can. I arrived in Minneapolis yesterday and my first nights sleep was a disaster, meaning my first day of the book tour was fuelled purely through caffeine and adrenaline. After a packed day I also get to share a very exciting announcement, my final event of the tour in NYC, something extra special to round off a whirlwind two weeks travelling around the US.

On Tuesday Oct 8th, from 6-8pm I’ll be hosting a cookie pop-up at the brilliant Supermoon Bakehouse in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The team at the bakery will be making cookies from the book and I’ll be there signing copies of the book.

If you’re in New York and fancy coming along you can guarantee your copy of the book by pre-ordering with the bakery. If you can’t make it but would like a signed copy the bakery can also arrange that, either to be picked up in store at a later date or for nationwide delivery.

Order A Book From The Bakery

I am so excited for this event. I think it’ll be an amazing way to bring the tour to a close and I really hope to see some of you there.