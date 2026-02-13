As tomorrow is Valentine's Day, I must follow the long-standing law requiring me to make a chocolate-based recipe. I don’t make the rules, but I will happily follow them (chocolate is hardly an ingredient I’m loath to use). To celebrate the holiday of chocolate, I wanted to make something with one of my favourite flavour combinations, malt, peanut and milk chocolate. And in fact, I have two recipes that make use of this delicious trio. For the free subscribers I have the simpler of the two, and for the paid subscribers a more project style bake, an opera cake.

But before we get to that fabulous French gateau opera, let’s talk tiramisu.

Definitely not traditional but definitely delicious! Malted milk powder is, I think, one of a baker’s secret weapons; ingredients that can give recipes the extra oomph, a boost in flavour that makes cakes and cookies extra special. In this simple dessert, I wanted to make a spin of the classic tiramisu, but somehow incorporate malt. I also wanted to include some milk chocolate because it is the perfect partner to the malt powder, and sometimes the cocoa powder in a classic tiramisu isn’t quite enough of a cocoa-based hit to satisfy my cravings.

The form of this particular tiramisu is also slightly inspired by a meal in Rome several years ago. On a trip to Rome, I dragged my fiancé, Mike, to Da Enzo, a tiny restaurant in the Jewish quarter (this was before the insane TikTok hype brought even bigger queues), after a friend's recommendation. We were met with a daunting-looking queue. I’m not one for queuing, and Mike was ready to head somewhere else as soon as he caught sight of the never-ending line of people stretched out before us, but I thought we should wait and give it a go. I was hungry and didn’t want to wander around as my desire for pasta grew more intense by the minute. After the meal, two glorious plates of Roman pasta classics, Mike admitted it was more than worth the wait, so we actually came back for a second night. Whilst the pastas were the highlight, the tiramisu was a perfect end to the meal. Unusually, it was served in what basically equated to a shot glass. After my first mouthful, I realised it’s because it was richer than any tiramisu I’d had before, mainly because it was also dotted with Nutella. In my version, I’ve done away with the Nutella (too sweet and too much palm oil) and replaced it with a malted milk chocolate ganache. To make sure the dessert had enough malt flavour, I also added some to the mascarpone layer.

Malted Milk Chocolate Tiramisu

Makes 4 Individual Servings

Malted Milk Chocolate Ganache

100g milk chocolate (40% cocoa solids), roughly chopped

125ml double cream

1 tbsp malted milk powder

Malted Mascarpone Cream

50ml double cream

1 tbsp malted milk powder

3 large egg yolks

50g light brown sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste

Pinch fine sea salt

250g mascarpone

Sponge Fingers

85g Savoiardi sponge fingers

150ml espresso or very strong black coffee

50ml dark rum (golden or spiced also works well)

Crystallised Salted Peanuts

50g caster sugar

1 tbsp water

50g salted peanuts

To make the ganache, add the chocolate to a heatproof bowl and melt it in the microwave or over a bain-marie. If using a microwave, use short bursts of heat, no longer than 30 seconds at a time, and stir the chocolate between each burst to ensure even heating. Separately, add the cream to a small pan and whisk in the malted milk powder. As this is a small amount of cream, use a small sauce whisk if you have one, or even a little electric milk frother. Bring the cream to a simmer, whisking until the malt is fully dissolved.

Ganache Tips

My preferred way to make ganache is to melt the chocolate and heat the cream, but only until it just starts to simmer. The cream is then poured over the melted chocolate in three additions, stirring slowly from the centre of the bowl until fully combined.

Making ganache this way helps prevent splitting and ensures a properly emulsified mixture.

Note: When you add the first and possibly second portions of cream to the chocolate, you may notice that the ganache looks split. This is because the cream-to-chocolate ratio is unbalanced. But don’t worry, by the time the full amount of cream is added, the ganache will be beautifully silky and emulsified.

Set the ganache aside until needed.

For the malted mascarpone layer, add the cream and malted milk to a small bowl and whisk until combined. Add to a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Because this is such a small amount of cream, mixing it first before it goes into the pan helps ensure the mixture doesn’t form clumps. If any clumps of malt do form, you can always pass the cream through a sieve to remove them. Set this cream aside for the moment.

Add the egg yolks, sugar, salt and vanilla to a heatproof bowl and place over a pan of simmering water. Whisking constantly, cook the mixture for about 10 minutes or until the yolk mixture is thick, pale and hot to the touch. Remove from the heat and continue whisking for about 5 minutes or until cooled to room temperature. Add the mascarpone and malted cream mixture, whisking until smooth. As this is a lot of whisking, I prefer to use an electric hand mixer.

To assemble the desserts, pour the coffee and rum into a shallow bowl and stir to combine. To serve these, I like to use 4 small drinking glasses, but you could also use ice cream coupes or other small bowls. Break up a couple of sponge fingers (so that they’ll fit the bottom of your chosen vessel) and dunk them into the coffee mixture for a second or two. Layer the sponge fingers into the bottom of your glasses, then top with a layer of the mascarpone cream. Spoon or pipe a layer of the milk chocolate ganache, then repeat the process a second time. Continue this layering until all of the mascarpone and chocolate mixtures have been used.

Refrigerate the desserts for at least 4 hours before serving. To finish, dust with a layer of cocoa powder and top with some caramelised salted peanuts, should you wish.

To make the crystallised peanuts, add the sugar and water to a small saucepan and place over medium heat. Once the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is boiling, add the peanuts and stir constantly until the syrup thickens and crystallises, forming a white crust over the nuts. This process will seem a bit wrong because you are intentionally causing a sugar syrup to crystallise, but it will form a delicious crust over the peanuts. At this stage, you have two options. You can immediately scrape the nuts onto a parchment-lined baking tray, leaving to set, or continue stirring over the heat until the sugar remelts and caramelises to a golden brown hue, then tip onto the baking tray. The choice comes down to the flavour profile you want; both methods will result in crunchy peanuts. You wont use all the peanuts but they’re excellent to snack on, if kept in a sealed container they should stay crisp for weeks.