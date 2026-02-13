🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts, filled with exclusive recipes just like this one, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, it also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

Have you ever heard of the Gateau Opera? A classic of French baking and, surely, one of the most elegant cakes. A layered affair traditionally made with coffee and chocolate, it is one of my favourite French recipes. Whilst it is viewed as a classic, it is more modern than you might expect, supposedly created in 1955 by pastry chef Cyrique Gavillion of Dallayou. A Parisian pastry institution, Dallayou has been in existence since 1682 and is famed for being the pastry chef to Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI. Their claim to the cake's invention is not uncontested, though, as is often the case with the creation of French desserts, with Lenôtre, another famed French patisserie, also laying claim to the recipe.

Whatever its origin, the cake has cemented itself as a classic and can be found in many patisseries across France (although it seems to have gone a little out of fashion in recent years)

The cake is built around jaconde, an almond-based sponge cake. It is a cake made with ground almonds and whipped egg whites. It is incredibly tender and also works brilliantly as a vessel for soaking up the traditional coffee syrup. The cake layers are then layered with a combination of French buttercream, a silky egg yolk-based buttercream, and chocolate ganache. In this version of the recipe, the flavours have been tweaked to make a malted milk chocolate and peanut version. Not the classic the French adore, but they do have an affinity for peanuts, so I hope it will pass muster. The coffee syrup is replaced by a malted milk soak, the buttercream is flavoured with peanut butter, and the dark chocolate in the ganache is swapped for milk chocolate, with malt added to this element too.

Now, it is safe to say this cake has a lot of elements and isn’t exactly a breeze in the park to make. The first thing you can do is split up the work a little. You can make the peanuts, buttercream and milk soak days in advance (keep the peanuts in a sealed container and the soak and buttercream in the fridge).

This recipe uses French buttercream, a style of buttercream that doesn’t really get the love it probably deserves. If you’ve ever made an Italian meringue buttercream where a hot sugar syrup is poured into a whipping meringue, then you’ll be very familiar with the process because it's basically the same, except the whites are switched out for egg yolks. The difference is that French buttercream is richer, a little more custardy in flavour, and a little less stable than its egg-white counterpart. French buttercream is traditionally used as a filling and is often described as being too soft to decorate a cake with, although I think that’s a little debatable and depends a lot on the type of cake we’re talking about. As with Italian meringue, this egg yolk-enriched buttercream has a couple of potential issues. The first is the buttercream splitting. This happens when the butter is too cold, and it can’t emulsify into the yolk mixture. The solution is simply to keep mixing until the butter warms and the buttercream smoothes out. You can also carefully add a little heat, using a blowtorch, to the bowl to speed this process up a little; if you decide to do this, be very careful and only do so if the bowl is heatproof and be very light with the heat, as you don’t want to melt the butter. The second thing that can happen is that the mixture looks sloppy and almost soupy. This happens when the yolk mixture is too hot, and it has started to melt the butter. If this happens, pop the bowl into the fridge before continuing to whip; the brief rest should cool everything enough to whip again.

If you do want to make the buttercream in advance, you can refrigerate it for up to a week, and if you want to be really prepared, you can freeze it for up to a month. Once frozen, it will need to be defrosted in the fridge overnight. From the fridge, the buttercream will be firm; bring it to room temperature before beating until smooth. My preference is to store the buttercream plain, then beat in the flavouring just before using.

