Do you remember the heyday of twitter, when you could connect with people who had similar interests and you could converse, share ideas and just enjoy chatting to new folk? Safe to say that’s not quite the experience of using twitter these days! Enter Notes.

Substack recently launched their new notes feature which acts in a very similar fashion to those early days of Twitter. No algorithm, just two simple feeds; one for those you’re following (the default), and one for notes from bestselling substack authors.

I recently started posting on Notes and love it; it’s so much friendlier than Twitter and more curated. If you download the substack app you’ll have the Notes feed and of course a great way of reading my newsletter.

If you fancy joining in the conversation I’ll be posting behind the scenes of my recipe development process for my substack recipes plus more fun behind the scenes stuff too.

Notes is a new space on Substack for us to share links, short posts, quotes, photos, and more. I plan to use it for things that don’t fit in the newsletter, like work-in-progress or quick questions.

How to join

Head to substack.com/notes or find the “Notes” tab in the Substack app. As a subscriber to The Boy Who Bakes, you’ll automatically see my notes. Feel free to like, reply, or share them around!

You can also share notes of your own. I hope this becomes a space where every reader of The Boy Who Bakes can share thoughts, ideas, and interesting quotes from the things we're reading on Substack and beyond.

If you encounter any issues, you can always refer to the Notes FAQ for assistance. Looking forward to seeing you there!

