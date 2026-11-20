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Hello, happy Friday!

Before we get to the meat of this week's newsletter, I wanted to announce the winner of last week's epic chocolate giveaway. The winner is, drumroll please… Alicia. But keep your eyes out; I am in a festive mood, so there may be another giveaway before Christmas is here.

I know it is still November, and for some of you it might be too soon, but I have decided it’s time we start the festive baking season. I think collectively, we have earned an early start. I have actually been craving a mince pie all November long, so waiting this far into the month actually feels like quite a lot of restraint.

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Since I was a child, there has only ever been one mince pie I have made on repeat: the one I grew up with, my mum’s mince pie. The pastry was switched out at some point, but at its core the family mince pie recipe has remained exactly as my mum has made it year after year. The main thing our family does that makes it particularly special or different is the addition of a little almond paste, a chunk of marzipan in every pie, sat atop the layer of mincemeat and hidden inside the pie. When it comes to Christmas baking, my mum's classic collection of dishes has legendary status: her trifle, the mince pies and, of course, the Christmas cake, which is my personal favourite (the recipe actually takes pride of place in my very first cookbook). She takes no shortcuts, and that means she always makes her own almond paste to cover the cake. More likely than not, her style of mince pie came from the availability of leftover almond paste, a way to waste not want not. The resulting mince pie is a little richer than most, but the additional almond flavour and the texture of the paste make these a very special mince pie. I absolutely love this style of pie, and I make them most years. This year I wanted to do something a little different.

If you’re not quite ready for Christmas baking just yet, I don’t agree, but I understand. And for those people, I have something equally wintry but not at all festive. For paid subscribers this week, you have something really special: Sticky Toffee Tarts! These wonderful, wonderful tarts are filled with a layer of sticky toffee pudding, topped with a generous layer of butterscotch caramel, and finished with toasted vanilla and caramelised white chocolate cream. They are elegant and nostalgic, and if you ask me, damn beautiful! Get that recipe here!

Sticky Toffee Tarts Recipe

My all-time favorite mince pies in London have two things in common. They were made with a drier, more Eccles cake-like filling, and the pastry was on the flakier side compared with the usual sweet shortcrust. This was what I had in mind when I was working on this new recipe.

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The pastry is a new favourite go-to, made with the galette pastry from a post a few weeks back. The only change I made here was to switch out the wholemeal flour and use my favourite, einkorn flour, instead. I think the einkorn brings a wonderfully warm, toasty flavour that also makes the pastry taste extra buttery. The filling is inspired by another childhood favourite, the Eccles cake. If you’re from outside the UK, you may not have heard of this regional delicacy, but they were a big part of my childhood. Hailing from the town of Eccles in Lancashire, they’re a puck-shaped pastry made with flaky dough that encases a mix of currants, sugar, and spices. This is a very old-school recipe that dates back to the 1700s. The filling is very similar to a classic mincemeat, save for a couple of subtle differences. Eccles cake filling is traditionally just currants, spices, sugar, and butter, with some recipes also including a little citrus. Mincemeat is normally a mix of dried fruit, candied peel, citrus zest and juice, brandy, suet instead of butter, and often some nuts. Mincemeat also often includes grated apple. To me, the biggest difference is moisture and sweetness. Mincemeat is normally made with more liquid ingredients, and as it matures, it becomes syrupy. Over the years, I have found myself preferring the mincemeats that are drier and less syrupy, and so it seemed logical to make somewhat of a hybrid that is made more like an Eccles cake but with a nod to more traditional mincemeat recipes. The great thing about this mixture is that it does not need to be made weeks or months in advance and left to mature like many other mincemeat recipes; it can be made and used almost immediately.

Flaky Eccles-Style Mince Pies

Makes 12

Flaky Pastry

200g plain flour

100g einkorn flour (or wholemeal)

2 tbsp caster sugar

1 tsp fine sea salt

225g unsalted butter, diced and chilled

8-10 tbsp ice-cold water

Quick Eccles Style Mincemeat

200g currants

200g raisins

135g dark brown sugar

Zest of 1 orange

Zest of 1 lemon

Pinch of fine sea salt

1 tbsp mixed spice

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp freshly grated nutmeg

4 tbsp brandy or dark rum

80g unsalted butter, melted

To Finish

1 egg, lightly beaten for egg wash

Demerara sugar

This pastry is a great option when you want something quick and simple, utilising a food processor for speed and convenience (although it can be made by hand almost as easily). Add the flours, sugar, and salt to the bowl of a food processor with the blade attached. Pulse a few times to combine. Add the cold butter and pulse several times until it breaks down into small, roughly pea-sized pieces. Drizzle in the water, starting with 8 tablespoons, and pulse a couple times to combine. Once the water is added, check the dough’s consistency. The final dough shouldn’t appear dry or powdery, and if you squeeze a little in your hand, it should hold together. If the mixture still feels dry and crumbly, add a little extra water until it has the correct consistency. Tip the pastry out onto the work surface and use your hands to gather it together into a uniform mass. Press into a rough flat rectangle, wrap in cling film and refrigerate until needed.

To make the mincemeat, add the currants, raisins, sugar, citrus zest, salt, and spices to a large bowl and stir to combine. Pour in the alcohol and butter, and stir until everything is combined and coated. Cover and refrigerate for an hour or until needed. The mincemeat can be refrigerated for a few weeks before using if needed.

Note: If you don’t want to use alcohol, you can omit it and replace it with orange juice

To make the mince pies, remove the pastry from the fridge and, on a lightly floured work surface, roll out until about 3mm thick. Use a 10cm round cookie cutter to cut out 12 discs of pastry. Then, using a 7cm round cutter, cut out as many pastry discs as you can. Gather the scraps together and gently press them together. Refrigerate briefly before re-rolling to make any remaining pastry discs you need.

Lightly grease a 12-hole muffin pan. Line each cavity with one of the larger discs. Divide the filling evenly between the pies and then place a smaller disc of pastry atop each pie, gently pressing the edges together to seal. Brush the tops of the pies with a little egg wash and sprinkle liberally with demerara sugar. Use a sharp pairing knife to make a small slit on the top of each pie. Refrigerate for 20 minutes whilst you preheat the oven.

Preheat the oven to 190ºC (170ºC Fan).

Bake the mince pies for about 30-35 minutes or until the pastry is a rich golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 15-20 minutes before carefully lifting from the tin. Don’t leave them in the muffin pan too long, as they can become stuck in the pans due to the sugar.

Best served warm with a generous pour of creme anglaise.

Kept in a sealed container, these will keep for 3-4 days.